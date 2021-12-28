Delhi Records Highest Infant Abandonment Cases In Last 5 Years: NCRB Data

Delhi topped the list among states with the highest number of infants abandoned in any city in India within a period of five years, between 2015 and 2020. Meanwhile, among states, Maharashtra registered the highest number of abandoned babies, foeticides, and infanticides combined within the same period.

A Closer Look



Maharashtra accounted for 18.3 per cent of the national count of abandonment cases which stood at 6,549, as per the National Crime Records Bureau Report 2020.

Abandonment cases are registered under three categories by the police—infanticide, foeticide and finally exposure and abandonment of a child.

While Maharashtra recorded 1,184 cases, Madhya Pradesh stood second with 1,1168 instances, followed by Rajasthan (814), Karnataka (771), and Gujrat (650).

Among the cities, Delhi topped the list with 221 cases, followed by Bengaluru (156), Mumbai, Ahmedabad (75), and Indore (65).

A senior IPS officer told The Times of India that the cases and reasons vary in rural and urban areas. It could be socio-economic in urban settlements where as it could be girl-child issues in rural regions.

The main reason behind foeticide and infanticide is mainly poor economic background. Other causes include archaic societal norms such as dowry system, deformed infants, famine, lack of support services, and postpartum depression.

Social Stigma Among Causes Of Abandonment

The COVID outbreak affected the total number of births.

Maharashtra witnessed a dip in the number of newborns abandoned. Maharashtra registered 143 cases compared to 184 in 2019, as stated by NCRB. In most cases tracked down by police, the reason for abandonment is said to be a social stigma.

