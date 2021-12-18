All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Shocking! Navi Mumbai Woman Fined Staggering Rs 8 Lakh For Feeding Stray Dogs

Photo Credit: Unsplash (Representational)

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Shocking! Navi Mumbai Woman Fined Staggering Rs 8 Lakh For Feeding Stray Dogs

Snehadri Sarkar

Writer: Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Maharashtra,  18 Dec 2021 6:28 AM GMT

Editor : Palak Agrawal | 

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

The women also revealed that the cumulative fine imposed on another resident is Rs 6 lakh for feeding the canines on the street.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

A woman, who lives in a residential complex in Navi Mumbai, has claimed that the management committee of her housing society has imposed a massive fine of over Rs 8 lakh on her for allegedly feeding stray dogs inside the residential premises, as per an NDTV report.

As per the report, the NRI Complex management committee, which consists of more than 40 buildings, has imposed the above-mentioned fine.

A Staggering Fine

Anshu Singh, during an interaction with the media, claimed that the housing society imposes a Rs 5,000 fine every day on whoever is found guilty for feeding the stray dogs inside the complex.

"It is imposed as littering charges. My cumulative fine amount till now is over ₹ 8 lakh."

Meanwhile, the managing committee of the society made the decision to fine all of those who were or will be found feeding the stray dogs inside the complex premises. This above-mentioned practice began in July 2021, she added, while stating that numerous stray dogs are found roaming inside the housing premises.

More Fines!

She also revealed that the cumulative fine imposed on another resident is Rs 6 lakh.

Leela Varma, another resident, stated that the society watchmen always follow those who are feeding the stray dogs and note down their names. After this, he then reports it to the managing committee, which in turn implements the fine.

However, the secretary of the housing complex Vinita Srinandan stated that kids run after the stray dogs on their way to tuition, and senior citizens find it troublesome moving freely due to the fear.

"Then there are issues related to cleanliness and hygiene as these dogs soil the parking space and other areas and create a nuisance. The residents cannot sleep properly at night as the dogs keep howling throughout," she said.

She further alleged that the housing society has made an enclosure for all the dogs, however, some of the members still decide to feed these animals in the open.

Also Read: Delhi High Court Stays Ban On Cross-Gender Massages In National Capital

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Editor : Palak Agrawal
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
Mumbai 
stray dogs 
dogs 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X