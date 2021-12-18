Shocking! Navi Mumbai Woman Fined Staggering Rs 8 Lakh For Feeding Stray Dogs

A woman, who lives in a residential complex in Navi Mumbai, has claimed that the management committee of her housing society has imposed a massive fine of over Rs 8 lakh on her for allegedly feeding stray dogs inside the residential premises, as per an NDTV report.

As per the report, the NRI Complex management committee, which consists of more than 40 buildings, has imposed the above-mentioned fine.

A Staggering Fine

Anshu Singh, during an interaction with the media, claimed that the housing society imposes a Rs 5,000 fine every day on whoever is found guilty for feeding the stray dogs inside the complex.

"It is imposed as littering charges. My cumulative fine amount till now is over ₹ 8 lakh."

Meanwhile, the managing committee of the society made the decision to fine all of those who were or will be found feeding the stray dogs inside the complex premises. This above-mentioned practice began in July 2021, she added, while stating that numerous stray dogs are found roaming inside the housing premises.

More Fines!

She also revealed that the cumulative fine imposed on another resident is Rs 6 lakh.

Leela Varma, another resident, stated that the society watchmen always follow those who are feeding the stray dogs and note down their names. After this, he then reports it to the managing committee, which in turn implements the fine.

However, the secretary of the housing complex Vinita Srinandan stated that kids run after the stray dogs on their way to tuition, and senior citizens find it troublesome moving freely due to the fear.

"Then there are issues related to cleanliness and hygiene as these dogs soil the parking space and other areas and create a nuisance. The residents cannot sleep properly at night as the dogs keep howling throughout," she said.

She further alleged that the housing society has made an enclosure for all the dogs, however, some of the members still decide to feed these animals in the open.



