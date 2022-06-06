Here's What Expelled BJP Leader Naveen Kumar Jindal Tweeted On Prophet Muhammad Which Triggered Massive Outrage

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday (June 5) officially expelled its Delhi media cell chief Naveen Kumar Jindal over his reported controversial remarks about religious minorities. Reacting to this decision, Jindal said that he respects the party's move in the matter.

"I am a party worker. I will respect whatever decision is taken by the party and I will share with you whatever information comes next," Jindal was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

What Did Naveen Kumar Jindal Say?

On June 1, Kumar took to his official Twitter handle and posted a tweet which triggered a massive nationwide outrage. In his post, the BJP leader had made controversial remarks regarding Prophet Muhammad, which triggered a massive row- not only in India but also in countries like Qatar, Kuwait, and Iran, who summoned the Indian envoy regarding the matter.

Another leader of India's ruling party @naveenjindalbjp insulted prophet Muhammad, shamefully accusing him of Rape.

Earlier @NupurSharmaBJP insulted prophet Muhammad on the live national channel, islamophobic Modi regime giving Freeway to & insult prophet Muhammad! #dangerous ! pic.twitter.com/tL7PPMFdAf — Samiullah Khan (@SamiullahKhan__) June 2, 2022

Consequences Of Kumar & Sharma's Controversial Statements

The BJP expelled its Delhi media head Naveen Kumar Jindal and suspended its spokesperson Nupur Sharma from the party's primary membership after their controversial remarks on minorities. While Sharma's remarks during a live TV debate aimed at the founder of Islam have attracted the ire of Muslim groups, Jindal, whose offensive tweet was deleted later, has been accused of often sharing inciting comments. Their comments also triggered a Twitter trend calling for boycotting Indian products in numerous countries.

While expelling Jindal, a communication from its Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta stated, "Your primary membership is immediately terminated and you are expelled from the party."

Also Read: Passengers Need To Pre-Book 'Excess Baggage', Pay Extra: Netizens React To IRCTC's New Luggage Rules