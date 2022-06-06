All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Heres What Expelled BJP Leader Naveen Kumar Jindal Tweeted On Prophet Muhammad Which Triggered Massive Outrage

Image Credit: Twitter/ANI and Unsplash (Representational)

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Here's What Expelled BJP Leader Naveen Kumar Jindal Tweeted On Prophet Muhammad Which Triggered Massive Outrage

Snehadri Sarkar

Writer: Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

India,  6 Jun 2022 6:26 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

On June 5, the BJP expelled its Delhi media head Naveen Kumar Jindal and suspended its spokesperson Nupur Sharma from the party's primary membership after their controversial remarks on minorities.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday (June 5) officially expelled its Delhi media cell chief Naveen Kumar Jindal over his reported controversial remarks about religious minorities. Reacting to this decision, Jindal said that he respects the party's move in the matter.

"I am a party worker. I will respect whatever decision is taken by the party and I will share with you whatever information comes next," Jindal was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

What Did Naveen Kumar Jindal Say?

On June 1, Kumar took to his official Twitter handle and posted a tweet which triggered a massive nationwide outrage. In his post, the BJP leader had made controversial remarks regarding Prophet Muhammad, which triggered a massive row- not only in India but also in countries like Qatar, Kuwait, and Iran, who summoned the Indian envoy regarding the matter.

Consequences Of Kumar & Sharma's Controversial Statements

The BJP expelled its Delhi media head Naveen Kumar Jindal and suspended its spokesperson Nupur Sharma from the party's primary membership after their controversial remarks on minorities. While Sharma's remarks during a live TV debate aimed at the founder of Islam have attracted the ire of Muslim groups, Jindal, whose offensive tweet was deleted later, has been accused of often sharing inciting comments. Their comments also triggered a Twitter trend calling for boycotting Indian products in numerous countries.

While expelling Jindal, a communication from its Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta stated, "Your primary membership is immediately terminated and you are expelled from the party."

Also Read: Passengers Need To Pre-Book 'Excess Baggage', Pay Extra: Netizens React To IRCTC's New Luggage Rules

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
BJP 
Twitter 
Delhi 

Must Reads

No, First Five Indian Education Ministers Appointed Under Congress Rule Were Not Just Muslims or Did Congress Government Appoint Only Muslims As First Five Education Ministers? No, Viral Claim is False!
Old Image Of Fehmarn Belt Project Connecting Denmark And Germany Falsely Shared As Tunnel Built In Assam
Rumours Around Changing Banknotes Images From Gandhi To Tagore, Kalam Is False: RBI
Pride Month 2022: This Delhi Based Company Offers Free Wedding Packages For LGBTQ Community
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X