All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
National Vaccination Day: Looking Back At Indias Fight Against Smallpox Epidemic

Image Credit: Unsplash (Representational)

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

National Vaccination Day: Looking Back At India's Fight Against Smallpox Epidemic

Snehadri Sarkar

Writer: Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

8,  16 March 2022 8:34 AM GMT  | Updated 2022-03-16T14:06:04+05:30check update history

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

In January 1975, an operation was kick-started to contain the last cases of smallpox, labelled "Target Zero", which led to the identification of the last smallpox patient in India on May 24, 1975.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Every year, March 16 is observed as National Vaccination Day to celebrate the importance of vaccination and its function in public health. On the back of the experience of the ongoing deadly COVID-19 pandemic, the world now needs awareness regarding vaccination and its benefits.

Over the years, humans have managed to adapt and make significant scientific and medical breakthroughs to help boost health and fight deadly viruses. On today's special occasion, let's take a look back at how India tackled the smallpox epidemic.

History Of Smallpox

The smallpox epidemic struck India in 1974 and was one of the biggest smallpox epidemics of the 20th century. The outbreak took place just three years before smallpox was completely eradicated. More than 15,000 people contracted and lost their lives from the disease between January and May of 1974, with the majority of the deaths taking place in the Indian states of West Bengal, Orissa and Bihar. Thousands survived but either got disfigured or blinded due to it.

In total, India had reported approximately 61,482 cases of smallpox to the World Health Organisation (WHO) in the initial five months, as per Wikipedia. The country also accounted for more than 86 per cent of the world's smallpox cases in 1974, primarily amid the epidemic.

India Fought Back

In January 1975, an operation was kick-started to contain the last cases of smallpox, labelled "Target Zero", which led to the identification of the last smallpox patient in India on May 24, 1975. After two years of search and active surveillance activities, it was confirmed in 1977 that India is free of smallpox.

Later in 1980, smallpox was then certified as being completely eradicated from the face of this planet.

Significance Of The Day

Each year, March 16 is celebrated as the first dose of Oral Polio Vaccine, given in India back in 1995. It is also observed to mark the country's Pulse Polio Campaign.

As per the program, two drops of Polio vaccine were given to the kids between 0 to 5 years of age. The Pulse Polio Program in India quickly turned into a success in 2014, with WHO announcing India as a 'Polio Free Country'.

Also Read: Leading By Example! Mumbai Becomes First Indian City To Launch Climate Action Plan

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
smallpox 
vaccine 
Vaccination 
Epidemic 
pandemic 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X