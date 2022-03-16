National Vaccination Day: Looking Back At India's Fight Against Smallpox Epidemic

Every year, March 16 is observed as National Vaccination Day to celebrate the importance of vaccination and its function in public health. On the back of the experience of the ongoing deadly COVID-19 pandemic, the world now needs awareness regarding vaccination and its benefits.

Over the years, humans have managed to adapt and make significant scientific and medical breakthroughs to help boost health and fight deadly viruses. On today's special occasion, let's take a look back at how India tackled the smallpox epidemic.

History Of Smallpox

The smallpox epidemic struck India in 1974 and was one of the biggest smallpox epidemics of the 20th century. The outbreak took place just three years before smallpox was completely eradicated. More than 15,000 people contracted and lost their lives from the disease between January and May of 1974, with the majority of the deaths taking place in the Indian states of West Bengal, Orissa and Bihar. Thousands survived but either got disfigured or blinded due to it.

In total, India had reported approximately 61,482 cases of smallpox to the World Health Organisation (WHO) in the initial five months, as per Wikipedia. The country also accounted for more than 86 per cent of the world's smallpox cases in 1974, primarily amid the epidemic.

India Fought Back

In January 1975, an operation was kick-started to contain the last cases of smallpox, labelled "Target Zero", which led to the identification of the last smallpox patient in India on May 24, 1975. After two years of search and active surveillance activities, it was confirmed in 1977 that India is free of smallpox.

Later in 1980, smallpox was then certified as being completely eradicated from the face of this planet.

Significance Of The Day

Each year, March 16 is celebrated as the first dose of Oral Polio Vaccine, given in India back in 1995. It is also observed to mark the country's Pulse Polio Campaign.

As per the program, two drops of Polio vaccine were given to the kids between 0 to 5 years of age. The Pulse Polio Program in India quickly turned into a success in 2014, with WHO announcing India as a 'Polio Free Country'.

