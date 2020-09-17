'National Unemployment Day' Trends On Twitter On PM Modi's Birthday

On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 70th birthday, twitter users started another trend highlighting unemployment and the economic crisis the country is facing.

Various individuals and political parties simultaneously launched a social media campaign and the day was soon called "National Unemployment Day" on social media. Hashtags '#17Sept17Hrs17Minutes', '#राष्ट्रीयबेरोजगारदिवस' trended since morning on the social media platform.

Reportedly these hashtags are a part of the protest campaign against the government's failure to tackle the ongoing economic crisis along with a surging unemployment rate.

Hashtag #NationalUnemploymentDay has over 4.18 million tweets, while, #राष्ट्रीय_बेरोजगारी_दिवस over 1.68 million tweets.

The hashtags, however, started trending after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who earlier today wished PM Modi happy birthday, released another tweet citing the unemployment situation in the country, and posted a Hindi newspaper report stating one crore Indians looking for employment, as currently, only 1.77 lakh jobs were available.

यही कारण है कि देश का युवा आज #राष्ट्रीय_बेरोजगारी_दिवस मनाने पर मजबूर है।

रोज़गार सम्मान है।

सरकार कब तक ये सम्मान देने से पीछे हटेगी?



Massive unemployment has forced the youth to call today #NationalUnemploymentDay.

Employment is dignity.

For how long will the Govt deny it? pic.twitter.com/FC2mQAW3oJ — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 17, 2020



Following Rahul Gandhi's tweet netizens and various political leaders started tweeting under similar hashtags.

देश के बेरोजगार युवाओं का आक्रोश चरम सीमा पर है। दिल्ली में बैठी 56 इंच वाली सरकार वक्त रहते बेरोजगार युवाओं को सरकारी नौकरी देना शुरू करें और अपने हरसाल 2 करोड़ नौकरी देने का वादा पूरा करें। #17Baje17Minute — Hansraj Meena (@HansrajMeena) September 17, 2020



Recently, Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) released a data on the number of salaried jobs lost due to COVID-19 pandemic. It said that from April to August India lost 21 million jobs, of which, more than 3.3 million jobs lost in August and about 4.8 million in July.

