Trending

'National Unemployment Day' Trends On Twitter On PM Modi's Birthday

On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 70th birthday, Twitter users started another trend highlighting unemployment and the economic crisis the country is facing.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   17 Sep 2020 1:07 PM GMT
Writer : Devyani Madaik | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Abhishek M
National Unemployment Day Trends On Twitter On PM Modis Birthday

Credits: TimesOfindia

On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 70th birthday, twitter users started another trend highlighting unemployment and the economic crisis the country is facing.

Various individuals and political parties simultaneously launched a social media campaign and the day was soon called "National Unemployment Day" on social media. Hashtags '#17Sept17Hrs17Minutes', '#राष्ट्रीयबेरोजगारदिवस' trended since morning on the social media platform.

Reportedly these hashtags are a part of the protest campaign against the government's failure to tackle the ongoing economic crisis along with a surging unemployment rate.

Hashtag #NationalUnemploymentDay has over 4.18 million tweets, while, #राष्ट्रीय_बेरोजगारी_दिवस over 1.68 million tweets.

The hashtags, however, started trending after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who earlier today wished PM Modi happy birthday, released another tweet citing the unemployment situation in the country, and posted a Hindi newspaper report stating one crore Indians looking for employment, as currently, only 1.77 lakh jobs were available.


Following Rahul Gandhi's tweet netizens and various political leaders started tweeting under similar hashtags.






Recently, Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) released a data on the number of salaried jobs lost due to COVID-19 pandemic. It said that from April to August India lost 21 million jobs, of which, more than 3.3 million jobs lost in August and about 4.8 million in July.

Also Read: India Took Two Loans Of Over Rs 9,000 Cr From China Backed Bank AIIB

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Trainee Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Digital Editor

Shubhendu, the quint essential news junky, the man who loves science and politics in equal measure and offers the complete contrast to it by being a fan of urdu poetry as well.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Creative Producer

" An engineer by profession, Abhishek is the creative producer of the team, graphic designing is his passion and travelling his get away. In more ways than one, he makes the content visually appealing."

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian