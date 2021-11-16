National Press Day: Celebrating People Belonging To Fourth Pillar Of Democracy

November 16 is observed as the National Press Day in India to acknowledge the people working in the media fraternity and the country's statutory and quasi-judicial body, The Press Council of India.

The day commemorates the fourth pillar of the Indian democracy.

History

The First Press Commission 1956 formed a committee to protect the freedom and ethics of the press in India, which further led to the formation of a Press Council 10 years later, India Today reports.

Instituted in 1966, the statutory body monitors all the activities and plays a significant role in maintaining the quality of reportage, credibility and a healthy democracy.

Several politicians and prominent personalities congratulated the media for their extensive work in keeping the public informed, especially at the coronavirus pandemic.

Greetings to the media fraternity on #NationalPressDay.



Today, let us reaffirm to support and encourage the voices that strengthen our democratic roots by maintaining ethics and bringing out the most inspiring, fair and unbiased stories. pic.twitter.com/i4ICfSTho0 — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) November 16, 2021





My best wishes to the media fraternity on #NationalPressDay today.



My full remarks👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/oatvVDMW4z — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) November 16, 2021

Media is the 'Voice of the Voiceless' and 'Upholder of Truth' and that's why it is considered as the fourth pillar of democracy.



On #NationalPressDay, I salute their commitment and contribution in making India, a vibrant democracy. pic.twitter.com/gn5R0XHNNk — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) November 16, 2020





The day symbolises the freedom of the press and how the fraternity is representative of society. The reporters are in the business of holding up a mirror to the world and reflecting it to themselves. They enable citizens to self-correct, introspect, observe and know about their surroundings and help the world change for the better.



