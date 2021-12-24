All section
Caste discrimination
National Consumer Rights Day: Do We Know Our Rights?

Image Credit: Unsplash

Trending
National Consumer Rights Day: Do We Know Our Rights?

24 Dec 2021

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

In 2020, the consumer durables market had declined by 70.3 per cent; however, it sprang up almost instantaneously by January 2021 with an output increase of 98.2 per cent.

The market trend strongly influences the consumer behaviour of the Indian market. The market revolves around the principle that the customer is the king. In India, the government has put a set of rights to prevent malpractices in the trade. Every year, on 24 December, the nation celebrates Consumer Rights Day, and the theme for 2021 is 'Tackling Plastic Pollution'. The country is expected to house India's third-largest consumer population by 2030. According to World Bank data for 2019, per capita GDP (Purchasing Power Parity) in India was the US $ 7,034.2.

Output Increase of 98.2%

In 2020, the consumer durables market had declined by 70.3 per cent; however, it sprang up almost instantaneously by January 2021 with an output increase of 98.2 per cent, India Brand Equity Foundation reported. Massive internet penetration could be attributed to the rise in consumer spending. However, it is unfortunate that despite having a huge market base, consumers in India are unaware of their rights and often fall prey to the skinning practices of the sellers.

Must-Know Consumer Rights

Here are some rights for the Indian consumer that would help navigate the market better. Firstly, now the Indian consumer has the liberty to complain to the District Consumer Commission or State Consumer Commission from anywhere. Until now, the consumer was mandated to register a complaint only from the place of purchase or the office where the seller has registered himself. Providing the right to seek compensation under product liability if the product malfunctions also brings e-commerce under its ambit now.

The consumer has the right to seek hearing using a video conferencing method. They would be provided with the facility of being presented before the district commission based on an affidavit and documentary evidence placed before it. Moreover, no commission can reject a complaint without hearing it and must accept or reject it within 21 days of filing a complaint.

While there are ample provisions to safeguard the consumer's interests, lack of awareness is a drawback that puts the consumer at risk. Therefore, Jaago Grahak Jaago!

Also Read: Madhya Pradesh Passes Bill, Would Recover Property Damages From Protestors Here On

Consumer rights 
Purchaser 

