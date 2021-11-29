South East Central Railway Creates 'Safe Bubbles' For Women Passengers

In a first-of-its-kind experiment, South East Central Railway has developed 'safe bubbles' reserved exclusively for women travelling alone, on platforms of key stations to ensure safe journeys.

The bubbles christened Akshita is the demarcated arenas made of transparent glasses for visibility, including facilities such as CCTV footage, digital display boards for arrivals and departure, public address system, GPS clocks and mobile charging system.

Started by the Nagpur Division of SECR, Akshita enclosures have also been replicated at two other adjoining division of Bilaspur and Raipur. In the Nagpur division, safe women enclosures have been created at Gondia, Rajnandgaon and Dongargarh.

According to Times of India, Divisional Railway Manager Maninder Uppal said the entire enclosure is a novel concept for Indian Railways which was introduced in Nagpur division for the safety of women travelling alone "Akshita is a brainchild of SERC General Manager Alok Kumar, Women feel uncomfortable and insecure while travelling for trains on platforms, " said Uppal. He also added women would feel more at ease at Akshita enclosure at island platforms. The SECR has also installed clean drinking water facilities, refreshment stalls, and a foot over bridge in the vicinity.

The Railway Protection Force of SECR plans to introduce 'Meri Saheli' in long-distance trains where the women travelling alone will be escorted by security personnel. "With the Akshita enclosure coming up and existing 'Meri Saheli', women should feel more secure while passing through SERC or using it's facilities" said a senior SECR official.

