Cop Dragged On Bonnet Of Speeding Car For Half Kilometre In Nagpur

A traffic cop was dragged on the bonnet of a car for nearly half a kilometre in Maharashtra's Nagpur on November 28, after he asked a man to stop his vehicle. The incident occurred at Sakkardara square and the driver of the car, Akash Chavan, was later arrested by the police.

"Traffic constable Amol Chidamwar was on duty at the square and managing the traffic. Around 5 pm, he saw a car with tinted glass on the windshield. He signalled the car to stop. However, instead of stopping, the driver increased the speed in a bid to escape," the police said.

"The constable tried to stop the car by standing in the middle of the road. However, as the vehicle was speeding, the policeman jumped on the car bonnet and clung on to it," the police added.

However, the accused did not stop the car and dragged him on the bonnet for around half a kilometre.

The driver finally stopped the vehicle near a college, where locals nabbed him and beat him up.

The accused, who is said to be an aide of a notorious criminal, was arrested by the police and charges under Sections 353, 307 of Indian Penal Code and provisions of Motor Vehicle Act was registered against him, police said.

