'Don't Use & Throw Us': Nagaland Nurses Appointed During Pandemic Launch Indefinite Strike, Demand Regularisation

Several nurses who were appointed by the Nagaland government to assist during the COVID-19 pandemic have now launched an indefinite strike demanding the regularisation of their service. The nurses, under the aegis 'Department Recruited Aggrieved Nurses (DRAN) 2021', are currently on a sit-in strike in Kohima.

The DRAN 2021 members have been protesting outside the Nagaland Civil Secretariat building since Wednesday (November 9) with placards that read: 'Don't use and throw us', 'COVID appointed nurses cry for their rights', 'This is how you thank the COVID warriors', 'Honour the advertisement', 'Heroes treated like zeroes', and several others.

As per a report by The Indian Express, the nurses have also not been paid their salary for four months – July to October this year.

Promises Not Fulfilled

In a July 16, 2020 advertisement, the Nagaland government invited indigenous nurses for an interview, post which 129 applicants who are currently DRAN members were shortlisted and interviewed. Consequently, the nurses were hired contractually based on merit in different health centres across the state.

DRAN 2021 President Lijamo Odyuo said that as per the July 5, 2020 memo issued by the state cabinet, 50 per cent (129) of staff was to be appointed on a seniority basis, while the other 50 per cent (129) was supposed to be through direct recruitment.

Citing this memo, Odyuo said that the hiring of 129 DRAN members should be regularised; instead, authorities are transferring the 129 posts to Nagaland Public Service Commission for a competitive exam.

Failed Attempts At Redressal

DRAN members have been trying to get their demands heard, and their service regularised for a few weeks now. The group had written a letter to authorities on October 20 this year, stating that those who had cleared the interview should get their services regularised, and salaries of four months should be released immediately. They added that if their demands are not fulfilled, they shall resort to agitation.

Odyuo said while the DRAN members met the joint secretary of the health and family welfare department, the meeting was inconclusive.

