Historical Victory! Nagaland Gets First Women MLAs In 60 Years Of Statehood

Nagaland scripts history in 2023, with the state electing its first women legislators in its 60 years of statehood. Two women lawmakers - Hekhani Jakhalu and Salhoutuonuo Kruse of the ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP), defeated the sitting members of legislative assembly (MLAs) in Western Angami and Dimapur-III seats, respectively.

History has been made!



Heartfelt congratulations, Mrs. @k_salhoutuonuo and Mrs. @Hekani Jakhalu on winning Assembly Elections. You carry the hopes of women and future generations as changemakers and role models. I hope you will continue to be passionate and courageous. pic.twitter.com/goMlR3fEXD — Neiphiu Rio (@Neiphiu_Rio) March 2, 2023





For First-Time Women Turn Decision-Makers

"The victory is not mine alone, it belongs to my people who trusted me with their hopes and aspirations," tweeted Jakhalu after the historic win. A lawyer by education and social entrepreneur by profession, Jakhalu is the founder and chair of the well-known organisation YouthNet Nagaland. The organisation has closely worked with the youth for their upliftment and has aided several unemployed youths in the state to pursue their entrepreneurial dreams. Her victory as an MLA would set the motion for a larger focus on the youth upliftment programs and the startup environment in the state.

My victory is not mine alone, it belongs to my people who trusted me with their hopes & aspirations. I dedicate this victory to God and pledge to serve my constituents with honesty and integrity. #UpaiAse #Dimapur3 @NDPPofficial @BJPNagaland @Neiphiu_Rio @abumetha pic.twitter.com/o5MIPOhGg6 — Hekani Jakhalu (@Hekani) March 2, 2023





After receiving the winning certificate from the Kohima District Election Officer, 56-year-old Kruse also expressed her gratitude to the people for providing her with the opportunity to be an elected representative. The ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) nominee won the seat by seven votes, defeating the sitting MLA and Independent party Keneizhakho Nakhro. She expressed that her win is an opportunity to show that women can contribute immensely within decision-making bodies and play an important role in ensuring the welfare of the people.

Today, we have created history!This momentous victory belongs to us. I owe this victory to God Almighty, and to my citizens of #8WesternAngami. I am very humbled by the support everyone has given me. Thank you for making this possible. I look forward to serving you.#KamPara pic.twitter.com/fbIWKCJafb — Salhoutuonuo Kruse (@k_salhoutuonuo) March 2, 2023





Working With And For Minorities

Women in Nagaland have fought for political representation for years, but the majority of the political parties shied away from taking the chance. Nagaland attained statehood in 1963, and ever since, it has seen 14 legislative assembly elections but never a woman elected to the Assembly. In the 2023 Elections, four women contested among the 183 candidates. The two other women candidates in the fray for the Assembly election were Kahuli Sema of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rosy Thompson of Congress.

Jakhalu and Kruse conveyed their priority work among the minority and disadvantaged communities in the state. Jakhalu noted that she would continue working with the youth and empower the state's women to make Dimapur III a "modern constituency." An NDTV report cited Kruse saying that she would be helping the government make important decisions for the general welfare of the people. Kruse has previously served as the president of the Angami Women Organisation and as the executive of the Angami Public Organisation, an apex tribal body. With her experience working with women and tribal groups, her services on the political front are much looked forward to.

Also Read: The Nagaland Conundrum: Who Is Fighting Against Whom, And Why?