Tapping Into Star Power! Leander Paes, Nafisa Ali Join TMC Ahead Of Goa Polls

Indian tennis legend Leander Paes and former actress and politician Nafisa Ali joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the presence of TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and party leader Derek O'Brien in Goa on October 29.

Paes, an 18-time Grand Slam winner, was born in Kolkata and spent some of his college years there. His father Vece Paes is a Goan. The party tweeted saying, "We are extremely delighted to share that Shri Leander joined us today in the presence of our Hon'ble Chairperson Mamata Banerjee. Together, we shall ensure that every single person in this nation sees the Dawn of Democracy that we have been waiting for since 2014."

Contested Against Mamata In 2004

The Kolkata-born Nafisa Ali, meanwhile, has been staying in Goa for the past few years, reported Hindustan Times. Co-incidentally. Ali had contested against Banerjee in the 2004 Lok Sabha elections from South Kolkata.

Soon after becoming a member of the party, Nafisa Ali stated, "Trinamool Congress is the main factor. Congress is defunct in Goa and BJP has let down the people of Goa. She is a strong leader, she is for the people. The nation needs a leader like Mamata Banerjee."

Meanwhile, Paes said, "Now I have retired from tennis. I want to serve the people through the vehicle of politics.....to make a difference to the country. Didi (Mamata Banerjee) is a true champion."

Banerjee said that her party does not want to divide votes but to make the coastal state "strong and self-sufficient". The TMC has announced that it will contest all 40 Assembly seats in the upcoming polls in the state.

Also Read: Delhi Police Removes Barricades At Ghazipur Border After SC Order