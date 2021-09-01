Mysuru Gangrape: Police Nabs Sixth Accused In MBA Student's Assault

The Alanahalli Police on Tuesday, August 31, has arrested the sixth accused from Tamil Nadu's Tirupur in the Mysuru gang-rape case. The perpetrator, Vijayakumar, was arrested from his relative's residence in Alathur near Avinashi, Hindustan Times reported.

The 26-year-old was also mentioned by the five other accused during the interrogation.

Accused Identified

Earlier, the police arrested the five identified as Murugesan, Joseph, Aravind, a 17-year-old boy, and Boopathi for sexually assaulting a 23-year-old woman in the Tippayyanakere region, Lalithadripura.

The four were arrested in Tamil Nadu, and the fifth was nabbed in Karnataka.

Three of them have criminal charges against them previously.

They have been booked under sections 376D (gang-rape) and 397 (robbery or dacoity with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) of the Indian Penal Code.

This is one of the significant developments, as the team is trying to piece together the series of events in the sexual assault case. The team had received a tip-off a day before, on Monday.

The first evidence found by the department was a bus ticket bought in Talawadi. They also seized beer bottles and cans from the spot, traced the liquor shop, and received the CCTV footage. Following this, the team gathered the information about the local criminals, matched the details, and tracked down the five.

