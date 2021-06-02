BJP MP Accuses Mysuru District Collector Of Using COVID Funds For Personal Use

Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru Rohini Sindhuri come under attack by MP Pratap Simha who wrote to Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa seeking an inquiry into funds spent on COVID-19 management in the district.

Simha accused Sindhuri of spending the fund's money on the construction of a swimming pool at her official quarters and claimed that the DC was 'thwarting' the efforts made to administer the COVID-19 situation like procuring medicines and increasing facilities by citing rules and procedures.

"But were rules and procedures followed while constructing the swimming pool and were the works referred to the heritage committee as Mysuru is a heritage city," the MP questioned.

Simha said ,"The district in-charge Minister S.T. Somashekar ensured the release of ₹41 crore but officials in the review meeting say that they are handicapped due to lack of funds. We want an explanation on how the money was spent," reported The Hindu.

The MP also stated that the district shut down 16 step down hospitals pointing at the contradictory step taken at a time requiring increased healthcare services. "An expert committee has to ascertain the facilities available in a hospital and submit a report to the DC before any decision can be taken. But neither was a committee constituted nor was there any report," he stated.

Sindhuri faced a slew of accusations regarding the same by Janata Dal (Secular) and the BJP. The Congress has, however, backed Rohini by stating that BJP is targeting her for shutting the hospitals down. These hospitals are allegedly backed by BJP for commercial reasons.

Refuting the allegations, Sidhuri has maintained her stance on working towards combating the coronavirus situation. "I have been the target of non-stop motivated and personal attacks from the day I joined Mysuru as Deputy Commissioner. I have ignored them as, during the pandemic, I shall devote each ounce of my energy to COVID-19 control," said Sindhuri.

