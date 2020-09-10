'We Wiped Out About 20 Villages': Two Myanmar Soldiers Confess To Rohingya Massacre

At least two soldiers in the Myanmar army have confessed of murdering Rohingyas during the crackdown three years ago. The soldiers have now been taken to The Hague.

This comes years after military excesses started against the Rohingyas, back in 2017. Since then, Myanmar has refused to change from its stand of slaughter of minority Muslim community.

The action compelled over 750,000 Rohingyas to escape conflict-hit Rakhine state in the country to other countries nearby as Myanmar now witnesses genocide charges at the United Nations court.