'We Wiped Out About 20 Villages': Two Myanmar Soldiers Confess To Rohingya Massacre

Navya Singh
"Writing and speaking about the matters where they don't shed light, I'm always on my toes to bring out the untold, unheard stories from the background of Economy and Defense."
At least two soldiers in the Myanmar army have confessed of murdering Rohingyas during the crackdown three years ago. The soldiers have now been taken to The Hague.
This comes years after military excesses started against the Rohingyas, back in 2017. Since then, Myanmar has refused to change from its stand of slaughter of minority Muslim community.
The action compelled over 750,000 Rohingyas to escape conflict-hit Rakhine state in the country to other countries nearby as Myanmar now witnesses genocide charges at the United Nations court.
The soldiers have now accepted that they had slaughtered dozens of villagers in Rakhine and buried them in mass graves, as per reports by the NewYork Times, based on confessions of the two soldiers recorded on camera in Myanmar.
The order from the soldiers' commanding officer was clear – "Shoot all you see and all you hear," Private Myo Win Tun said in his confession in a recorded video.
Private Zaw Naing Tun claimed that he and his comrades from another battalion were given similar directives from their commanding officer – "Kill all you see, whether children or adults."
"We wiped out about 20 villages," Tun added.
The confession of the Myanmar soldiers comes as the first ever from the country's after the United Nations declared it "a genocidal campaign" against Rohingya Muslims.
Also Read: India Installs Obstacles At Strategic Heights Along LAC, Warns China 'Not To Cross over'
Thank you for subscribing.
We have sent you a confirmation email.