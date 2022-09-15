Pilgrims Made To Do Sit-Ups For Offering Roadside Namaz In UP, Let Go By Cops After Apology

On their route to Ajmer, Muslim pilgrims were confronted by Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) activists who forced them to apologise for performing namaz by the side of the road before taking them to the nearest police station.

Video footage that appeared to be of the incident on Sunday (September 11) depicted some men holding their ears in apology while they were observed performing some sit-ups. Right-wing activists approached the pilgrims from West Bengal and inquired whether they knew that namaz in public places was prohibited in Uttar Pradesh.

According to NDTV, the pilgrims' bus had stopped at a wayside restaurant when a group of VHP activists confronted the passengers and accused them of breaking the law.

Pilgrims Taken To Police Station

As per Sanjeev Vajpayee, Additional Superintendent of Police, 18 people travelling to Ajmer were hauled to the Tilhar police station on Sunday night after a report that they were performing namaz along the route. He informed PTI that "They were released after receiving an apology in writing and issuing a challenge."

After penalising the driver for carrying too many people, the police authorised the bus to travel to Ajmer in Rajasthan.

In his police complaint, Rajesh Awasthi, local VHP leader, stated, "I was on my way to someplace when I saw the men offering namaz on the roadside." Awasthi claimed that he informed them that they were in Yogi Adityanath's Uttar Pradesh, where it is forbidden to offer namaz in the open.

Also Read: Centre Proposes India@75, Nari Shakti Among 3 Tableau Themes For Republic Day 2023