Secularism Under Controversy: Petition Filed Against Muslim Minister For Entering Vishnupad Temple

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar visited the sanctum of Vishnupad Temple accompanied by Information Technology Minister Mohammad Israil Mansuri on August 22. The move brought in flak from several devotees and right-wing Hindu nationalists who alleged that Kumar had deliberately insulted the religion.

Following the row in which many politicians criticised Kumar and the priests "purified" the temple, a Muzaffarpur-based social activist has come forth to file a petition seeking an FIR to charge Mansuri for "hurting religious sentiment of Hindus". Nitish Kumar conveyed his disappointment in the controversy that had evolved against their practice done out of good faith and had lashed out at the divisive politics.

Charging Ministers For Practicing Constitutionally Derived Rights

In the complaint that was filed by Muzaffarpur-based social activist Chandra Kishore Parashar, he accused Minister Mansuri of "hurting religious sentiment of Hindus". Parashar's lawyer Ravindra Kumar Singh appeared for his client and argued that "the minister, being a Muslim, should not have visited the Vishnupad temple as only those who follow the Sanatana Dharma are allowed to visit it". The court will hear the matter on September 2.

Mansuri, who comes from the Pasmanda Muslim community, is given the prabhaar (charge) of the Gaya district and was within his rights to have accompanied Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on his tour around Gaya. Mansuri also happens to be Kumar's cabinet colleague from his new ally Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

After the controversy was taken to court, the CM expressed his dismay and blamed his former ally, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), for fuelling the controversy with their "divisive" politics. The Print quoted the de facto JD(U) leader asking,

"What is their grouse? Have their ministers not visited temples along with me?". He gave instances of how the senior BJP leader Syed Shahnawaz Hussain had visited multiple Hindu temples around the country, and nobody batted an eye at the time.

Reactions Across Different People

After the incident, the BJP demanded an apology from Kumar. BJP President Sanjay Jaiswal reacted furiously, asking if the chief minister could ever think of setting his foot inside Mecca, the holy place of worship for the Muslims. He added, "Why must Hindus always adjust their religious sensibilities in the name of tolerance?" and warned him of potential protests from their end.

Former deputy CM and BJP member Sushil Kumar Modi commented, "Nitish has insulted the religion in a well-planned manner because he knows non-Hindus are not allowed inside the temple."

In regard to the same, state cabinet minister Ashok Choudhary said, "it is the BJP's mindset that Hindus and Muslims must not go to each other's places of worship. We visit temples and mazars with the same spirit".

The temple authorities reacted by saying that they were not entirely aware of Mansuri's entry and that it should have been "avoided" as the board at the temple entrance strictly prohibits anyone outside the faith of the Sanatana Dharma. The management committee of the temple then "apologised" to Lord Vishnu and "purified" the temple with Ganga Jal.

Meanwhile, Mansuri said that he felt "blessed to have got the opportunity for a darshan of the temple with the honourable chief minister".

