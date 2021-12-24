All section
Caste discrimination
Days After Jharkhand Passes Anti-Lynching Law, Man Brutally Thrashed For Having Love Affair

Image Credits: AajKaal, NDTV

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Days After Jharkhand Passes Anti-Lynching Law, Man Brutally Thrashed For Having Love Affair

Shweta Singh

Writer: Shweta Singh

Shweta Singh

Shweta Singh

Remote Intern

She is a Journalism graduate from Delhi University, She has previously worked as a voice over artist for various cuisines and clothing brands. She is specialised in content writing, hosting anchoring and voice over.

See article by Shweta Singh

Jharkhand,  24 Dec 2021 7:41 AM GMT

Editor : Palak Agrawal | 

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

Creatives : Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

The man, identified as Khustar Ansari, was brutally beaten up by relatives of a girl with whom he was in a relationship. A video that went viral showed Ansari hanging by his feet from a tree, crying and pleading for mercy, as a group of people stood around and recorded the incident.

A young man was brutally thrashed and hung upside down by a mob in Jharkhand's Palamu district. A video of the incident was shared on social media on Thursday, December 23, and has gone viral since then.

According to Dainik Bhaskar, the man identified as Khustar Ansari, was brutally beaten up and hung upside down by relatives of a girl with whom he was allegedly in a relationship. He had visited the village to meet the minor girl when locals spotted the two together.

The video of brutality doing rounds on Twitter showed Ansari hanging by his feet from a tree, crying and pleading for mercy, as a group of people stood around and recorded the incident.

The mob also allegedly cut his hair before hanging him from the tree. The local police took account of the incident after the video surfaced.

Incident Takes Place After Anti-Lynching Law Passed In The State

The incident took place a few days after the anti-lynching law was passed in Jharkhand.

Recently, Jharkhand passed The Prevention of Mob Violence and Mob Lynching Bill 2021. The bill proposes a punishment of imprisonment ranging from 3 years to a life term, besides fine and attachment of property for those found guilty of mob violence and lynching. Those spreading misinformation about the matter will also be punished.

It provides for fine and imprisonment of up to three years for those creating a "hostile environment", the definition of which includes threatening or coercing the victims, their family members and witnesses, or any person assisting them. The law also envisages financial compensation to the victim's family and free medical treatment for mob violence and lynching victims.

Also Read: Karnataka Government Passes Anti-Conversion Bill; Opposition Calls it Government's Intent To Increase Communal Tension

Jharkhand youth lynched 
Mob lynching 
lynching muslim man 
Anti-Moblynching Bill 2021 

