Days After Jharkhand Passes Anti-Lynching Law, Man Brutally Thrashed For Having Love Affair

A young man was brutally thrashed and hung upside down by a mob in Jharkhand's Palamu district. A video of the incident was shared on social media on Thursday, December 23, and has gone viral since then.

According to Dainik Bhaskar, the man identified as Khustar Ansari, was brutally beaten up and hung upside down by relatives of a girl with whom he was allegedly in a relationship. He had visited the village to meet the minor girl when locals spotted the two together.

The video of brutality doing rounds on Twitter showed Ansari hanging by his feet from a tree, crying and pleading for mercy, as a group of people stood around and recorded the incident.

The mob also allegedly cut his hair before hanging him from the tree. The local police took account of the incident after the video surfaced.

Incident Takes Place After Anti-Lynching Law Passed In The State

The incident took place a few days after the anti-lynching law was passed in Jharkhand.



Recently, Jharkhand passed The Prevention of Mob Violence and Mob Lynching Bill 2021. The bill proposes a punishment of imprisonment ranging from 3 years to a life term, besides fine and attachment of property for those found guilty of mob violence and lynching. Those spreading misinformation about the matter will also be punished.



It provides for fine and imprisonment of up to three years for those creating a "hostile environment", the definition of which includes threatening or coercing the victims, their family members and witnesses, or any person assisting them. The law also envisages financial compensation to the victim's family and free medical treatment for mob violence and lynching victims.

