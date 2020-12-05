MP: Muslim Man Forces Hindu Wife To Convert To Islam, Imposes Urdu; Arrested

A Muslim man was arrested in Madhya Pradesh after his wife, along with her parents, alleged that the man and his family were torturing and forcing her to convert to Islam.

The woman also alleged that they (husband and his family members) were imposing Urdu and Arabic languages on her, reported NDTV.

The arrest was made under the provisions of the MP Dharma Swatantraya Act, 1968.



The woman who was born into a Hindu family had run off from her home to marry Irshad Khan in 2018. They had married by Islamic rituals.

"I was being regularly tortured by him (Irshad) who force me to adapt his culture and also learn Urdu and Arabic language. Unable to bear the torture, I have returned to my parents' house and will not return to him. I made a big mistake in leaving my house two years back and marrying him," she said.

A senior police officer of the area, Bharat Dubey, said that her husband came to the police, complaining that his wife has been kept forcibly confined by her parents.

Later, the woman, with her parents, went to the police and complained that she will not stay with her husband, according to the police. The man has been accused under IPC sections that deal with cruelty to a married woman by her husband and in-laws and sections of MP Dharma Swatantraya Act, 1968.



Madhya Pradesh is one among the other Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled states that are planning to bring a law against 'love jihad'- an alleged activity where young Muslim men are said to reportedly target young girls belonging to non-Muslim communities for conversion to Islam by feigning love.

