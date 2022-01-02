Muslim Womens' Photos Auctioned On App, Sparks Outrage On Social Media

Muslim women in India have been targeted again in a 'Sulli Deals'-like fiasco. A digital app called 'Bulli Bai' was found on a Microsoft-owned software 'GitHub' where their photos were 'auctioned' as deals of the day.

This shocking incident comes in six months after an app called 'Sulli Deals' illegally collected photos of Muslim women showcased on the platform for bidding. The word 'Sulli' is a derogatory term used to describe Muslim women.

Misogyny On Social Media

Several Muslim women took to Twitter to react to the disturbing app. Ismat Ara shared a screenshot with her photo used with 'Your Bulli Bai of the Day' written above it with her name alongside it.





It is very sad that as a Muslim woman you have to start your new year with this sense of fear & disgust. Of course it goes without saying that I am not the only one being targeted in this new version of #sullideals. Screenshot sent by a friend this morning.



Happy new year. pic.twitter.com/pHuzuRrNXR — Ismat Ara (@IsmatAraa) January 1, 2022





"There are many Muslim names, including mine, in the obnoxious Bulli Deals, same as Sulli Deals. It's a reflection of India's broken Justice system and a neglected law and order arrangement. Are we becoming the most unsafe country for women," a famous radio jockey, Sayema Rahman, voiced her concern on the microblogging site.



As reported by NDTV, a case was filed by Ara with the Delhi Police to take action against the app. The police force tweeted, saying they have acknowledged the complaint as the concerned are 'directed to take appropriate action.



Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi asked Mumbai Police to apprehend the culprits behind this misogynistic app. In a separate tweet, she tagged IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to take strict action against 'Bulli Bai'.





I have repeatedly asked Hon. IT Minister @AshwiniVaishnaw ji to take stern action against such rampant misogyny and communal targeting of women through #sullideals like platforms. A shame that it continues to be ignored. https://t.co/Q3JLxZpNeC — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) January 1, 2022

AIMIM president Asauddin Owaisi did not hide his disgust. "Disgusting. Inaction by these authorities has made these criminals brazen," he said on Twitter, tagging Vaishnaw, Delhi Police and National Commission for Women (NCW).



Sulli Deals Horror 2.0

In July 2021, an app called 'Sulli Deals' was found on GitHub that 'auctioned' illegally sourced photographs of around 90 Muslim women. From journalists to social media activists, the app showed women from different walks of life. Many of them expressed their disgust on Twitter, asking the concerned authorities to take action against the same.

"GitHub has longstanding policies against content and conduct involving harassment, discrimination, and inciting violence. We suspended user accounts following the investigation of reports of such activity, all of which violate our policies," GitHub's spokesperson told The Print last year. Both Delhi and Uttar Pradesh police filed FIRs against the app. GitHub removed the 'Sulli Deals' app after receiving thousands of complaints.



Also Read: Website Shows Muslim Women 'On Sale' With Real Pictures; Removed After Outrage