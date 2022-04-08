'We're Living Peacefully In India': Muskan Khan's Father Responds To Al-Qaeda Chief's Comments

In an attempt to distance himself from the official statement released by Al-Qaeda chief Ayman Al Zawahiri, lauding Karnataka college student Muskan Khan for defending the hijab, her father, Mohammad Hussain Khan, termed the remarks of the terror outfit's leader as "wrong" on April 6. He also claimed that he and his family were living peacefully in India as well.

While stating that incidents like these disturb the family's peace, Muskan Khan's father also added that the cops and state government could also initiate an investigation to establish the actual truth.

'Love And Trust Like Brothers'

"We don't know anything about it (video), we don't know who he is. I saw him today for the first time. He has said something in Arabic. We are all living here with love and trust like brothers," Muskan's father was quoted as saying by The Economic Times.

When asked about Zawahiri lauding Muskan, her father further stated that people convey whatever they want and that this is causing trouble unnecessarily.

"We are living peacefully in our country, we don't want him to talk about us, as he is not related to us. It is wrong, it is an attempt to create division among us," he also said.

In the earlier mentioned Arabic clip, which had English subtitles added in by SITE Intelligence Group which keeps track of the online activity of jihadist organisations and white supremacists, Zawahiri was heard reading out a poem, which he claimed he had written for "our Mujahid sister" and for her "brave feat".

The Al-Qaeda chief, in the video, also ended all speculations regarding his death due to natural causes. Observing that Muskan had already watched the video, Khan stated that whatever Zawahiri had said was 'wrong.'

When speaking about the demands from a section of individuals for an inquiry to find any links, Khan clarified that let it be done, and there is law, police and government for it.

The Hijab Row

During the pinnacle of the hijab row in February this year, Muskan Khan, a second-year B.Com student in Mandya, was heckled by a group of students who were wearing saffron shawl for entering the college with hijab.

As they voiced their slogans of "Jai Shri Ram", Muskan retorted by shouting "Allah-hu-Akbar." On back of this, college authorities intervened and brought the situation under control to neutralise any further escalations.

