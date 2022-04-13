Suspected Murderer Of 21-Yr-Old Indian Student In Canada Arrested: Toronto Police

The Toronto police in Canada arrested a 39-year-old man in connection with the killing of a 21-year-old Indian student last week. The accused has been identified as Richard Jonathan Edwin, who carried out one more murder after killing Kartik Vasudev. On April 7, the Toronto Police Service received multiple calls at approximately 5 pm regarding a shooting at the Sherbourne Subway Station.

The 21-year-old Indian student was found outside the Glen Road entrance with numerous gunshot wounds. Right after, he was rushed to a hospital, where he was announced dead due to the gunshot wounds, the police had said.

Kartik, who was a management student from Ghaziabad, was on his way to work at a restaurant in the Downtown area when the unfortunate incident took place. Investigators revealed that Edwin discharged a handgun, shooting at the victim numerous times before fleeing the scene, reported The New Indian Express.

On April 9, Edwin shot another individual, according to the police. At roughly 7 pm, the above mentioned accused had approached the second victim, 35-year-old Elijah Eleazar Mahepath, who was walking on Dundas Street East near George Street. Edwin shot Elijah multiple times, striking the victim and then fled the scene immediately, the police revealed.

Kartik's Family Wants Justice

Kartik Vasudev's family in India believe a comprehensive investigation is due in the case. "It seems unlikely that these were just random crimes as police is saying. The man murdered two people in a span of two days. There has to be a motive or a target and it does not come across as random. I hope there is further investigation into the case and it is not dismissed at this point," Kartik's father, Jitesh Vasudev said.

As per replies sought under the Right to Information Act, a shocking total of 11,439 Indians died in foreign countries in 2020.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had officially released these numbers in response to an RTI application by Mumbai-based activist Jatin Desai, reported Deccan Herald. 3,753 Indians lost their lives in Saudi Arabia in 2020, with 12 Indians dying in the jails of foreign nations.

Meanwhile, the MEA had also stated that 2,454 Indians were killed in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), 1,279 in Kuwait, 385 in Qatar, 280 in America, 216 in Italy, 166 in Singapore, 41 in the United Kingdom (UK), 40 in Sudan and 12 in Switzerland among others.

