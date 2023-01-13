All section
Towards Clean Energy! Mumbai To Get Countrys First Solar Power Plant For Residential Society

Image Credit: Wikimedia, Pixabay (Representational)

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Towards Clean Energy! Mumbai To Get Country's First Solar Power Plant For Residential Society

Maharashtra,  13 Jan 2023 8:45 AM GMT

The financial hub of India will soon become the country’s first city to set up a solar plant facility for a residential society. The project is expected to be commissioned by October 2023, generating 3 MW of solar power in Nanded, Maharashtra.

The growing concerns of climate change worldwide are taking people towards using clean energy and avoiding fossil fuels for power generation. Following the same path, India's financial hub is now set to become the country's first city to get a solar plant for residential society.

Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited will set up India's first solar plant project in Himayatnagar to generate solar energy for the residential society in Mahalaxmi, Mumbai. According to the officials, the project is likely to be commissioned by October 2023, giving a mega push to renewable energy adoption in the city.

The officials who are part of the project mentioned that the plant would generate a total of 3 Mega Watt solar power to meet the energy consumption requirement of the housing society.

Several Benefits To Residential Society

Once the first-of-its-kind project is commissioned, the residents can save 40 per cent on their electricity bills for 65 per cent of the solar energy supplied to them to meet their energy needs. The consumers would get the remaining 35 per cent of energy from traditional sources.

The solar power plant would also generate 7.5 million units of energy and reduce 6.15 metric tonnes of carbon dioxide in the first year of its operations. According to Tata Power officials, "In the 'group-captive' model, a solar project is developed for the collective usage of a residential/ housing society, and for that, the society will have to first sign an MoU (Memorandum of Understanding ) with the power supplier," Times Now reported.

Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited would look after the construction, development, operations, and maintenance of the solar plant. The project is expected to give a mega push to the city's clean energy production. Several other housing societies are also planning to implement the same project to contribute towards climate change positively.

Maharashtra 
Mumbai Residential Society 
Solar Power 
Clean Energy Mumbai 

