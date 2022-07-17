Mumbai Police Arrests Auto Driver Who Stole Valuables From Brazilian Student, Anand Mahindra Lauds Prompt Action

Businessman Anand Mahindra on Saturday, July 16, tweeted a post appreciating the Mumbai Police for their prompt action in a case of an international student's stolen valuables.

The police arrested an auto-rickshaw driver after Souza Leao Araujo Marina, a 23-year-old Brazilian student, reported a theft of her belongings at Dindoshi Police Station.

Brazilian student Ms Marina Leao reported a theft of her belongings at Dindoshi PS. An Auto Rickshaw Driver has stolen her bag & ran away. Dindoshi PS immediately checked all CCTV Cameras & caught the Auto Rickshaw Driver. IPad, Visa, Passport and 15k Cash recovered from accused. pic.twitter.com/6f2xkIVKJ1 — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) July 16, 2022

Passport, Visa And iPad Were Stolen

Marina was travelling from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Kurla to Indira Gandhi Development and Research Institute in Goregaon East on July 11 when the incident occurred, as the Free Press Journal reported.

"While she was getting down from the vehicle, the driver fled with her bag, which contained her iPad, passport and visa. She then approached Dindoshi police station, after which a case was registered on Wednesday, and a search was mounted for the accused," an official said, as per The Print.

The police checked 40 odd cameras between Kurla and Goregaon to get the vehicle's details. The registration number of the vehicle was found, and upon arresting the driver, stolen items were recovered, and a probe was launched.

Anand Mahindra Lauds Prompt Action

In his tweet on July 16, Mahindra appreciated the Mumbai police and wrote, "I can just imagine the relief for this young woman. I've had my belongings stolen while traveling overseas as a student and it's a harrowing experience. Stories like this, when shared globally, will make us a more attractive destination for travelers. Bravo @mumbaipolice."

I can just imagine the relief for this young woman. I've had my belongings stolen while traveling overseas as a student and it's a harrowing experience. Stories like this, when shared globally, will make us a more attractive destination for travelers. Bravo @MumbaiPolice 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 https://t.co/2sfZBRugkL — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 16, 2022

