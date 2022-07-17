All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Mumbai Police Arrests Auto Driver Who Stole Valuables From Brazilian Student, Anand Mahindra Lauds Prompt Action

Image Credit- Twitter/ Mumbai Police, Mahindra.Com

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Mumbai Police Arrests Auto Driver Who Stole Valuables From Brazilian Student, Anand Mahindra Lauds Prompt Action

Tanmay Channa

Writer: Tanmay Channa

Tanmay Channa

Tanmay Channa

Remote Intern

I am currently pursuing BSc.Economics from NMIMS University, Mumbai. I have a deep interest for research and journalism.

See article by Tanmay Channa

Maharashtra,  17 July 2022 12:59 PM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

The police checked 40 odd cameras between Kurla and Goregaon to get the vehicle's details. The registration number of the vehicle was found, and upon arresting the driver, stolen items were recovered.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Businessman Anand Mahindra on Saturday, July 16, tweeted a post appreciating the Mumbai Police for their prompt action in a case of an international student's stolen valuables.

The police arrested an auto-rickshaw driver after Souza Leao Araujo Marina, a 23-year-old Brazilian student, reported a theft of her belongings at Dindoshi Police Station.

Passport, Visa And iPad Were Stolen

Marina was travelling from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Kurla to Indira Gandhi Development and Research Institute in Goregaon East on July 11 when the incident occurred, as the Free Press Journal reported.

"While she was getting down from the vehicle, the driver fled with her bag, which contained her iPad, passport and visa. She then approached Dindoshi police station, after which a case was registered on Wednesday, and a search was mounted for the accused," an official said, as per The Print.

The police checked 40 odd cameras between Kurla and Goregaon to get the vehicle's details. The registration number of the vehicle was found, and upon arresting the driver, stolen items were recovered, and a probe was launched.

Anand Mahindra Lauds Prompt Action

In his tweet on July 16, Mahindra appreciated the Mumbai police and wrote, "I can just imagine the relief for this young woman. I've had my belongings stolen while traveling overseas as a student and it's a harrowing experience. Stories like this, when shared globally, will make us a more attractive destination for travelers. Bravo @mumbaipolice."

Also Read: Govt Plans 'Right To Repair' Framework To Get Products Fixed, Alter Easily: All You Need To Know



Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tanmay Channa
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
Mumbai Police 
Brazilian Student 
Anand Mahindra 
Theft 
Auto Driver 

Must Reads

Mumbai Police Arrests Auto Driver Who Stole Valuables From Brazilian Student, Anand Mahindra Lauds Prompt Action
Revisiting Memories! After 75 Years, 92-Year-Old Indian Woman Visits Ancestral Home In Pakistan
Who Is Jagdeep Dhankhar? NDA's Vice-President Candidate For Upcoming Polls
Another Incident Of Food Poisoning: Over 150 Students Fall Sick After Eating Lunch At IIIT-Basar Mess
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X