'Party Nahin Chalegi Till Six In Morning': Mumbai Police Book Suresh Raina, Sussanne Khan For COVID-19 Violations

Retired Indian cricketer Suresh Raina and singer Guru Randhawa and several others were arrested for flouting the COVID-19 norms after police raided the Dragonfly Club in Andheri, Mumbai.



A total of 34 including Bollywood celebrity Sussanne Khan, and, seven staff members of the Mumbai club were arrested during the raid. They were later released on bail, reported India Today.

Mumbai police said that they were booked under section 188 ( Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), section 269 (whoever unlawfully or negligently does any act which is, and which he knows or has reason to believe to be, likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life), section 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of IPC and provisions of National Disaster Management Act.

The arrests were made after the raid at the club for keeping the establishment open beyond the time limit and violating the COVID-19 norms.

On Monday, the Maharashtra government had declared a night curfew in municipal corporation areas as a precautionary step amid the concerns over a new coronavirus variant spreading in Britain.

Mumbai police wrote on Twitter that parties are not allowed till six in the morning.

Party (Nahin) Chalegi Till Six In The Morning!



A raid was conducted at a nightclub in Andheri at around 3 am, for flouting COVID prevention norms



Action has been initiated against 34 people, out of which 19 were from Delhi & Punjab, including some celebrities #NewNormal — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) December 22, 2020

It has been learnt from the police that this nightclub is co-owned by rapper Badshah, who was also present at the time of the raid but escaped from the back door along with several others, reported ABP.



