Cyber Safe Mumbai: City Police & IMC Holds Cyber Safety Awareness Campaign For School Students

Image Credit: Pixabay, Unsplash (Representational)

Trending
Cyber Safe Mumbai: City Police & IMC Holds Cyber Safety Awareness Campaign For School Students

Maharashtra,  12 Jan 2023 8:36 AM GMT

Amid the growing traffic of children on the internet, the risk of cyber threats has also increased. Keeping it in mind, the Mumbai police and the IMC Ladies’ Wing have launched ‘Project Cyber Safe Mumbai' for school students.

The growing internet consumption among children for online education, entertainment, research, gaming and social interaction has made them more vulnerable to cyber crimes, which are more common nowadays. To reduce the threat and spread awareness among school students, Mumbai Police Cyber Branch and IMC Ladies' Wing, under its initiative - Aamchi Mumbai, Safe Mumbai, has launched 'Project Cyber Safe Mumbai.'

Aim Of The Initiative

Under this initiative, the Mumbai Police is organising a poster competition on the theme of online safety. The competition will be divided into two groups- students from classes five to seven and eight to 10. The initiative will be implemented across all schools in the business capital by the end of January, encouraging students to participate.

The best posters on online safety designed by students will be exhibited across schools and online platforms to create awareness about cyber security. According to the official statement, the objective of this initiative is to make Mumbai cyber-safe. In part of the poster-making process, the school students will learn about preventive measures and safety tools to be safe on the internet.

Since the launch of the poster competition, there has been an overwhelming response from the students. Several schools have come forward and mentioned that their students are enthusiastic about the poster competition on online safety.

'Awareness Is Key To Prevention'

While commenting on the Cyber Safe Mumbai initiative, the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Cyber Branch, said that awareness is the key to prevention. If anyone in Mumbai falls prey to cybercrime, they can report it immediately on 1930 or www.cybercrime.gov.in. It will help the Mumbai Police Cyber Branch to investigate the matter and take necessary actions, he added.

According to Free Press Journal, the president of IMC Ladies' Wing, Roma Singhania, mentioned, "Every child is unique. They all want different things from their online experience and deal with danger differently. Since the internet is an inseparable part of childhood, it is better to take internet safety as an important consideration. We must make children armed with information on how to protect themselves in cyberspace."

Also Read: Tech Glitch & Massive Chaos: Why FAA Grounded Over 9,000 Flights In US? All You Need To Know

