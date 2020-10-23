Massive Fire Breaks Out At Mumbai Mall, 3,500 Residents Evacuated From Adjacent Building

A massive fire broke out at City Centre Mall in Nagpada in central Mumbai late on Thursday night. Following the incident, nearly 3,500 residents of the 55-storey building adjacent to the mall were evacuated after efforts to douse the flames went on till this morning.

#WATCH: Firefighting operation underway at a mall in Nagpada area in Mumbai where a fire broke out last night.



It has been declared a level-5 fire. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/YDpgpRHXcm — ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2020

The fire originally broke out at level 1 around 8.53 pm on Thursday. It later escalated to level 3 and then level 5, following which additional support from the fire brigade was called in at 2:41 am on Friday.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.



The fire had spread to the second and third floors of the mall.

Twenty-four fire trucks were deployed at the site, and about 250 firefighters including Mumbai's Chief Fire Officer Shashikant Kale have been working to extinguish the fire. Two firefighters were injured while trying to douse the blaze at the Mall.

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar and other officials visited the site on October 22 to monitor the situation.

