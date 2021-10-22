All section
Mumbai: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Luxury Residential Tower​

Photo Credit: ANI/Twitter

The Logical Indian Crew

Mumbai: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Luxury Residential Tower​

Shweta Singh

Writer: Shweta Singh

Shweta Singh

Shweta Singh

Remote Intern

She is a Journalism graduate from Delhi University, She has previously worked as a voice over artist for various cuisines and clothing brands. She is specialised in content writing, hosting anchoring and voice over.

See article by Shweta Singh

Maharashtra,  22 Oct 2021 11:30 AM GMT  | Updated 2021-10-22T17:01:53+05:30

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

A level-four fire broke out at One Avighna Park society at Currey Road in Mumbai on October 22.

A massive Level-4 fire broke out at a highrise 60 storey Avighna Park building on Curry Road located in Mumbai's Lalbaug area. Fourteen fire engines immediately rushed to the incident spot. The massive fire is said to have claimed the life of one person in the incident; subsequently, a search and rescue operation is being currently also being carried out at the accident site.

As a result, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar and other officials reached the spot to take account of the incident.

Kishori Pednekar stated how the fire and rescue department acted instantly when they received the call and added that a rescue mission is still underway.

"The Fire and Rescue department reached the spot as soon as they received the news about the incident. Many people have been rescued, and the rescue operation is still on. One man jumped off the building in panic. We can't say that the fire fighting team failed in this. Please don't spread rumours," Pednekar told NDTV.

However, so far the cause of the fire is yet to be found.

A man stuck inside the building held the balcony's ledger on the 19th floor in a desperate attempt to be saved. Seconds later, he lost his grip and fell off the building. A Senior KEM official stated that the man was identified as Arun Tiwari. The 30-year-old was brought to the hospital at around 12:45 PM but he has been declared brought dead.

Also Read: 80,000-1.8 Lakh Health Workers May Have Died Due To COVID-19 Globally: WHO

Writer : Shweta Singh
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
Mumbai 
Maharas 
fire 

X
X