Mumbai Doctor To Sponsor Entire Education Of UP Dalit Girl Who Secured Admission In IIT-BHU

A Mumbai-based doctor has come forward to sponsor the entire higher education of a Scheduled Caste student who could not deposit her fee at IIT-BHU due to money constraints after cracking the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced.

Sanskriti Ranjan, a Dalit student, was granted admission by the IIT-BHU following intervention by Justice Dinesh Kumar Singh of the Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court, who had volunteered to contribute the amount of Rs 15,000 from his pocket, The New Indian Express reported.



Dr Sonal Chauhan, presently working as consultant MD, DMRE, MBBS at Wadia Children Hospital, Mumbai, moved the court filing an intervention application saying she wanted to sponsor the girl's entire study.



Appreciating the doctor's efforts, the High Court bench has also asked the central and state governments to inform about any scheme for the poor and underprivileged students who secure seats in competitive examinations like JEE, NEET, CLAT but are not able to pay the amount.

IIT Alumni And Advocates Lend Helping Hand

Meanwhile, the incident has got wide publicity through a section of media and has led several IIT alumni and advocates to come forward to help the poor student, said the student's lawyer Sarvesh Dubey.



On the other, the IIT-BHU counsel sought time from the court to come forward with details of the student's expenses, including hostel charges.



Sanskriti Ranjan has been a meritorious student throughout and has cracked prestigious JEE Advanced with 1469 as rank but could not deposit Rs 15,000 for securing a seat in IIT-BHU due to poverty and ailment of her father.



Hearing her petition, a bench of Justice Dinesh Kumar Singh had on November 29 directed IIT-BHU and the Joint Seat Allocation Authority to provide her admission after creating a supernumerary seat. Not only this, the judge had paid her Rs 15,000 instantly.

