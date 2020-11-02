Mumbai: Conman Purports To Be NRI, Dupes MBBS Aspirant's Father Of ₹61 Lakh, Arrested

A 40-year-old man was arrested at the Mumbai airport for allegedly duping a student's father of ₹61.25 lakh on the pretext of getting her admitted to one of the prestigious medical colleges in Pune.



The accused, Sudip Syama purported to be a non-resident Indian (NRI). According to the report, a Raigad-based government servant was seeking admission for his 18-year-old daughter in a medical college for MBBS studies. The family sought to secure a paid seat, as the girl was unable to clear the NEET exam, reported The Hindustan Times.

The accused assured of having contacts in colleges and asked the father to meet him at Vile Parle. The complainant reached the meeting place where Sudip demanded that he pay him ₹30 lakh as a token amount to initiate the admission process.

Following, Sudip took money from the father on many occasions, quoting various reasons for the process to get over finally. He duped ₹61.25 lakh by the end of September and did not give any updates on the admission.

Sudip's identity was revealed after the father searched his name on the internet and learnt that he was a conman and had already been arrested in 2019 by the Jammu and Kashmir crime branch, for cheating students and duping over ₹1 crore in the name of admission in medical college.

After he found himself cheated, the father approached the Airport police station and filed a complaint against him. The team tracked him down to Versova and arrested him. They produced him before the court which remanded him in police custody till November 2. Police are looking for two accomplices of the accused.

Hailing from Jharkhand, the history-sheeter has almost eight cases registered against him at Goregaon, Oshiwara, Bangurnagar, Kothrud (Pune), Hanehalli (Karnataka), Jammu and Kashmir crime branch.

Sudip has been booked under sections 419 (Punishment for cheating by personation), 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 120 (B) [Punishment of criminal conspiracy], and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 66 (C) [punishment for identity theft], and 66 (D) [Punishment for cheating by personation by using computer resource] of Information Technology act.

Also Read: No Terror Angle In Canada Knife Attack, Suspect In Custody: Police