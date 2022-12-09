Air Quality In India's Financial Hub 'Mumbai' Worse Than Smog-Filled Delhi, Reveals Data

As Delhi's air quality remains in the 'poor' category on the air quality index (AQI), Mumbai is now following the trend with 'very poor' air quality. According to government data, the air quality in the financial hub, Mumbai, on Thursday (December 8) was worse than the smog-filled national capital.

It has raised concerns about long-term health risks to people in the city. According to government officials, Mumbai's air quality is expected to remain the same for the next few days. The residents have been advised to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary outings.

What Led To Deteriorating AQI?

According to a report by NDTV, several constructional activities across the city and emissions from nearby refineries are the possible reasons for the deteriorating air quality. Several people have also claimed that vehicular movement in the city has significantly increased recently, due to which air quality is severely affected.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board report, the city on Friday morning showed an improved air quality index- Chakala-Andheri East at 217, Powai (211), Mulund West (246), Bandra Kurla Complex (249).

Environmentalist Debi Goenka, while commenting on Mumbai's air pollution, said, "It is going to get worse in Mumbai because there are no restrictions on construction activity. The roads are all dug up because of the metro, and vehicular traffic crawls, leading to more pollution."

More People Suffer From Breathing Problems

For prolonged periods, the air quality in the financial hub remained under the 'moderate' category, but now the city's air quality has started crawling. Local hospitals have started reporting an increase in the number of people complaining of breathing uneasiness and other ailments related to air pollution.

According to a Lancet Study in 2019, deteriorating air quality in India led to more than 2.3 million premature deaths. Considering its consequences, Doctors have underlined several essential points- people should avoid stepping out unnecessarily, people must wear masks outdoors, and civic officials should take necessary steps to improve air quality across the city.

