Mukul Arya, India's Envoy To Palestine, Found Dead Inside Embassy

Mukul Arya, India's representative to Palestine, passed away inside the Indian Mission in Ramallah on Sunday, March 6. The cause of his sudden death was not immediately known.

Expressing shock over the death of the diplomat, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar tweeted, "Deeply shocked to learn about the passing away of India's Representative at Ramallah, Shri Mukul Arya."

He was a bright and talented officer with so much before him. My heart goes out to his family and loved ones.

"He was a bright and talented officer with so much before him. My heart goes out to his family and loved ones. Om Shanti," he added.



A 2008-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, Arya served in the Indian embassies in Kabul and Moscow. He also served at the Permanent Delegation of India to the UNESCO in Paris. Arya also had a stint at the Ministry of External Affairs headquarters in New Delhi, The Indian Express reported.



Before joining the Indian Foreign Service, he studied economics at Delhi University and Jawaharlal Nehru University.

Palestinian Foreign Ministry Expresses Astonishment And Shock

The top leadership of Palestine has expressed shock at the death of India's Representative to the State of Palestine Arya at his workplace. The Palestinian foreign ministry stated that it received the news of the death of Ambassador Arya with "great astonishment and shock", NDTV reported.



In a statement, the ministry said that immediate instructions were issued to all the security, police, public authorities, and the Ministry of Health and Forensic Medicine, to immediately move to the place of residence of Arya and closely monitor the case of death.



It stated that "all parties are fully prepared to do what is required of them in such difficult and emergency circumstances."



The ministry further added that it is in touch with India's external affairs ministry to complete the arrangements for transporting Arya's body.

It said Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad Al-Maliki extended his heartfelt condolences to his Indian counterpart Jaishankar and the Indian government and Arya's family.

