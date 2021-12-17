All section
Caste discrimination
Image Credits: Wikipedia (Representational)

Image Credits: Wikipedia (Representational)

Writer: Tashafi Nazir

MP Villagers Auction Sarpanch Post To Avoid Wooing Voters With Illicit Liquor, Illegal Money

Tashafi Nazir

Writer: Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Madhya Pradesh,  17 Dec 2021 10:13 AM GMT

Editor : Palak Agrawal 

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

Creatives : Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Sarpanch candidate Saubhag Singh Yadav made the highest bidding of Rs 44 lakh. Villagers said that the money collected from the bid will be deposited in the temple and used for other development activities in the village.

A village in Madhya Pradesh's Ashok Nagar district has auctioned the post of the Sarpanch for Rs 44 lakh and pledged to elect the highest bidder in the elections.

The 'bidding', which was held recently at the main temple of Bhatauli village, started at Rs 21 lakh and went up to Rs 43 lakh.

Sarpanch candidate Saubhag Singh Yadav was awarded the post of gram sarpanch (village head) after bidding the highest Rs 44 lakh.

No Illicit Use Of Liquor And Illegal Money

The village elders have backed the practice, saying it will ensure that there is no tension among various candidates for the post. In addition, there will be no use of illicit liquor or illegal money to win the votes in the ensuing panchayat polls early in 2022, The New Indian Express reported. Villagers said that the money collected from the bid would be deposited in the temple and later used to renovate it and carry out other development activities.

After the 'bidding' was over, the villagers welcomed Yadav with garlands. They unanimously decided that no one, except him, will file nominations for the sarpanch post in the upcoming gram panchayat poll to ensure that he was elected unopposed.

"I have pledged to work for this village and there is no better place than a temple for making such a vow," Yadav said. However, the villagers attached a condition, announcing that if Yadav fails to deposit the Rs 44 lakh bid he quoted soon, then the second-highest bidder will be the sole candidate to file the nomination in the coming panchayat polls.

Local Administration Calls The Process Invalid

On the other hand, the local administration has clarified that such a process is invalid and cannot be recognised.

"Anyone can contest the village sarpanch poll nomination and fill the nomination form. Those whose forms are found valid during the scrutiny process will be eligible to contest the poll. The highest bidder in the reported auction at the temple is also eligible, provided his form is found valid," a local administrative official said.

Meanwhile, the State Election Commission is preparing to hold the next panchayat polls in three phases in January and February 2022.

Writer : Tashafi Nazir
,
Editor : Palak Agrawal
,
Creatives : Tashafi Nazir
