Madhya Pradesh Govt Plans Sanskrit Only Play Schools To Promote Language, Tradition

Every district in Madhya Pradesh will have a playschool with Sanskrit as the mode of education, starting next academic session, the state education minister, Inder Singh Parmar said on Tuesday, December 22.

The state school education department is planning to introduce first of its kind playschools where students of class LKG and UKG will be taught speaking, shlokas in Sanskrit language only, Hindustan Times reported.

"Instead of LKG and UKG, the classes will be known as Arun and Uday. A government school in every district is being developed for teaching Sanskrit to students. Sanskrit is the mother of all languages. Learning Sanskrit will open the minds of students. It will promote both language and Indian tradition and culture," Parmar said.

The State Open School Education Board (MPSOSEB) and Yoga guru Ramdev's Maharishi Patanjali Sanskrit Sansthan will look after the syllabus, infrastructure and appointments at the playschools, the minister said.

Soon after the news surfaced, educationist, Pankaj Prajapati said, "I have serious doubts about the viability of this project. Why will parents send their kids to a Sanskrit school if they don't want to see their kids working as priests or lecturers of Sanskrit?," he asked.



"It is good to promote and teach additional languages but to teach only one language- Sanskrit-- used by priests only to perform Hindu rituals, sounds insensible. How will these kids interact with their parents because most of the people don't know Sanskrit," Prajapati said.

Maharishi Patanjali Sanskrit Sansthan Director PR Tiwari, who proposed this project, said that the general perception of seeing Sanskrit as a language of the priests is the major problem. part of the problem.

"This is the problem with people that they associate Sanskrit with priesthood only. Sanskrit is the mother of all languages because a large number of body parts including the palate, tongue, teeth, lips and nose are in use while speaking Sanskrit. It is not merely a language but a skill, to develop a good sense of speaking," Tiwari said.

"If kids start talking in Sanskrit, it will be very easy for them to learn other languages including French, Spanish, Mandarin and others. In Arun and Uday classes, we will teach everything only in Sanskrit. More than writing, we will prefer speaking in Sanskrit. The languages including Hindi and English will be introduced to these kids in class 1," he added.

The Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led government in MP also plans to develop one locality in each district as a Sanskrit colony, where signboards and other things will be in the Sanskrit language.

