A lawyer, part of the legal team who visited the prison, said that the woman told them that she had even told the jail warden about the incident three months back.

The Logical Indian Crew
Madhya Pradesh   |   19 Oct 2020 8:25 AM GMT
Madhya Pradesh: Woman Alleges Gang-Rape By Cops For 10 Days In Police Lock-Up, Probe Ordered

Image Credit: Wikimedia

A 20-year-old woman was allegedly kept in a lock-up where was she raped for 10 days by five police personnel in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district.

The woman has alleged that five cops, including the station in-charge, gang-raped her in the lock-up for 10 days in May at Mangawan in Rewa, The Times of India reported.

The woman, who is an accused in a murder case, is now in jail custody.

The incident surfaced on October 10 when an additional district judge and a team of lawyers had gone to the prison for an inspection.

Soon after the woman levelled allegations against the police personnel before the additional district judge, a judicial inquiry was ordered into the incident.

The woman reportedly told the team that the incident took place at the police station between May 9 and May 21.

A lawyer, part of the legal team who visited the prison, said that the woman told them that she had even told the jail warden about the incident three months back. The warden also acknowledged that the woman had told her about the rape.

The police, however, said that the woman was arrested on May 21, the report added.

Navya Singh

Prateek Gautam

Abhishek M

