MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Washes Feet Of Labourer Who Was Urinated On In Viral Video

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan personally attended to a tribal labourer who had been subjected to the humiliating act of being urinated upon by a man in Sidhi district. The incident had sparked outrage throughout the state.

A video circulated widely showing Chief Minister Chouhan engaging in a conversation with Dasmat Ravat, the 36-year-old tribal man from Karaundi. The Chief Minister then proceeded to wash Dasmat Ravat's feet as a sign of respect and apology.

During their interaction, CM Chouhan inquired about Dasmat Ravat's livelihood and whether his family benefited from any government schemes. Drawing a parallel to the story of "Sudama," Lord Krishna's impoverished childhood friend who received abundant gifts, the Chief Minister addressed Dasmat Ravat as his friend, saying, "Dasmat, now you are my friend."

Later, CM Chouhan later took to Twitter, sharing photos of the encounter and expressing his attempt to understand and share Dasmat Ravat's pain. He also apologized, stating that, for him, the public is like God.

Following the meeting with the Chief Minister, Dasmat Ravat expressed his gratitude, mentioning that the CM had also spoken with his family over the phone. He expressed satisfaction and mentioned his intention to return home after the meeting, reported NDTV.

Shukla's Arrest After Viral Video

The video has sparked a political controversy in the state, where elections are scheduled later this year. Shukla is reportedly associated with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the opposition Congress party has accused the BJP of not protecting tribal communities.

Ramakant Shukla, father of Pravesh Shukla, the man accused of urinating on the labourer, has said that his son is the representative of BJP MLA Kedar Shukla.

"He is a representative of the BJP MLA, which is why he is being targeted by the opposition. I hope there is a thorough investigation in the case, and justice is served," said Ramakant.

Earlier, Dasmat Ravat had initially claimed the video was fake in a statement that was allegedly made under duress.

The accused who had been caught on camera, Pravesh Shukla, was arrested on Tuesday under the stringent National Security Act (NSA). The disturbing video went viral, showing Shukla smoking a cigarette while committing the act of humiliation against Dasmat Ravat, who was sitting on the ground. The video has sparked a political controversy in the state, where elections are scheduled later this year. After the arrest of Shukla, his house was bulldozed by authorities in Sidhi district.

House Bulldozed By Officials

The Madhya Pradesh administration on Wednesday demolished parts of a property owned by the man accused of urinating on a tribal youth. Shukla was arrested on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday after his video of urinating on the tribal youth went viral and sparked outrage.



On Wednesday, a JCB machine, several dozen officials, and police personnel reached Parvesh Shukla’s house and demolished parts of the property for alleged illegal encroachment, reported India Today. Many took to social media to criticise this step taken by the authorities.





Extra judicial action of bulldozing any house can't be called civilized act.



Be it Pravesh Shukla's family home or anyone else's.



Supreme Court must ensure rule of law otherwise anarchy will prvail all over. — O Zair (@Ozaaer) July 5, 2023





Pervert Pravesh Shukla's family has been punished...let's see what happens to him. Bulldozing is just strong man optics created by weak leaders! — Lakshmi Ramachandran (@laksr_tn) July 6, 2023





My point is people are circulating this video as if MP Govt has punished Pravesh Shukla for what he did by bulldozing what he did!

He has only been arrested and he is yet to receive the punishment for what he did!

For all you know he may be out on bail anytime! — V Gopalan (@TheGopalan) July 5, 2023

Pravesh Shukla has been arrested by the Madhya Pradesh Police following the circulation of a viral video. The arrest was made under the National Security Act (NSA) and various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including charges of obscene acts, intentional insult, and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.



Police teams were mobilized to locate Shukla, who had been reportedly changing his whereabouts. He was apprehended late at night and was questioned by authorities. The incident occurred at the Kubari market in Sidhi district.The video, which surfaced approximately three months ago, drew the attention of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who swiftly ordered strict action against the accused.

Taking to Twitter, Chouhan instructed the administration to arrest the culprit and impose the NSA. The Congress party alleged a connection between Shukla and Kedarnath Shukla, the BJP's Sidhi MLA, a claim that both the party and the MLA have denied. Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra called the man's act “heinous, condemnable and a shame on humanity.”

