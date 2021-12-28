Mother Teresa Charity's FCRA Status Renewal Refused, Centre Cites Discrepancies

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has refused to renew the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act 1976 (FCRA) status of the Missionaries of Charity (MoC), founded by Nobel Peace Prize Awardee Mother Teresa, in Kolkata. The Ministry said it didn't approve due to 'adverse inputs'.

Eligibility Criteria Unmet

The renewal was refused on December 25, on Christmas Day. The Ministry said the NGO's license to receive foreign funds was rejected, saying it did not meet local laws' requirements and eligibility conditions. However, it did not provide details of the rules/norms that were unmet, NDTV reported.

According to the reports, the government had also said that they had not received any application or revision request for review from the NGO.

However, the MoC confirmed in a statement that it had sent the renewal application, which was not approved.

Frozen Bank Accounts Controversy

The matter came to light after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took to Twitter, claiming that the MHA froze the accounts of the NGO. Her tweet drew massive reactions.

Shocked to hear that on Christmas, Union Ministry FROZE ALL BANK ACCOUNTS of Mother Teresa's Missionaries of Charity in India!



Their 22,000 patients & employees have been left without food & medicines.



While the law is paramount, humanitarian efforts must not be compromised. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) December 27, 2021

Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien also tweeted alleging MHA of spin-doctoring and covering up its wrongdoings.

After a filthy hit job on Mother Teresa's Missionaries of Charity on December 25,now MHA doing what it does best: SPIN DOCTORING & a COVER UP.



India has an Opposition that will fight the good fight. And I have a leader who will always stand up for the oppressed @MamataOfficial — Derek O'Brien | ডেরেক ও'ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) December 27, 2021

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor also expressed his views on the matter, saying he was shocked to learn about the government cutting off the NGO's funding.

This is indeed shocking. When Mother Teresa wins a Nobel Prize, India rejoices. When her organisation serves the poor & destitute, the govt cuts off their funding. Disgraceful. https://t.co/dpHInSubqo — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) December 27, 2021

However, the charity later clarified that the government had not frozen any of their accounts. Rather it had asked all its centres to stop operating foreign contribution accounts until the matter was resolved and ensuring there was no lapse.



Several reports also state that the State Bank of India (SBI) had informed the Ministry, the organisation itself sent a request to the bank to freeze its account. Still, the statement signed by Sister M Prema, Superior General of the missionary, did not clarify the centre's claim.

Recurring Events

It is to be noted that a series of events have been witnessed this month against the Christians, especially near Christmas. From desecrating a statue of Christ to disrupting a Christmas program and prayers, several acts of vandalism, violence, threats were reported from Haryana, Gurgaon, Assam, Kerala, etc.

Critics have called the refusal of renewal, the government's way of suppressing the organisation. Many said that the centre's acts showed their hatred towards a community and targeted the organisations and individuals who did not support them.

NDTV quoted Father Dominic Gomes, the Vicar General of the Archdiocese of Calcutta, saying that it was a cowardly attack on the Christian community on the auspicious occasion.

What is saddening is that the attacks and vandalism carried out by miscreants, who remain unidentified, roam freely. The impunity with which several self-proclaimed torchbearers of the Hindu faith are able to conduct such acts targeting the Indian Constitution's Secularism concept is shocking.

