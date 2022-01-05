All section
Mother Of Orphans, Padma Shri Awardee Sindhutai Sapkal Passes Away At 73

Image Credits: NDTV

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

'Mother Of Orphans', Padma Shri Awardee Sindhutai Sapkal Passes Away At 73

Tashafi Nazir

Maharashtra,  5 Jan 2022 6:19 AM GMT

Popularly referred to as "Mai", Sapkal ran an orphanage in Pune where she adopted over 1,000 orphan kids. She was conferred with Padma Shri in 2021 for her immense contribution to society.

Renowned social worker and Padma Shri awardee Sindhutai Sapkal passed away due to cardiac arrest at a private hospital in Maharashtra's Pune on Tuesday, January 4.

Sapkal, fondly known as 'the mother of orphan children', was 73-years-old and breathed her last in Galaxy Care Hospital.

"She was admitted to the hospital for over a month and passed away following a heart attack at the hospital at 8.10 pm," said Dr Shailesh Puntambekar, Medical Director, Galaxy Hospital, according to The Times of India.

Popularly referred to as "Mai", Sapkal ran an orphanage in Pune where she adopted over 1,000 orphan kids. She was conferred with Padma Shri in 2021 for her immense contribution to society.

Condolences Pour In

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind expressed condolences over the death of Sapkal.



Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari also condoled her demise.

"Sapkal, who took care of thousands of kids, was a veritable goddess in the form of mother. Her last rites would be conducted with state honours," a tweet from the Chief Minister's Office said.


Difficulties In Personal Life

Sapkal was born on November 14, 1948, in the Wardha district of Maharashtra. She was compelled to drop out of school after passing her 4th standard.

She was married at the age of 12 to a 32-year-old man. After giving birth to three kids, her husband abandoned her while she was pregnant. She was denied help by her own mother and the village where she had grown up. Later, she had to resort to begging to raise her daughters, NDTV reported.

However, she soon started working for orphans' welfare, overcoming these circumstances. Having raised over 1,050 orphan children, she boasted of having 207 sons-in-law and 36 daughters-in-law.

In addition to the Padma award, Sapkal has received over 750 awards and honors in her lifetime. She used the award money to further build shelters for orphans.

Also Read: Paradox In Politics! Elections Or Health; Politicians Always Choose The Former

Sindhutai Sapkal 
Mother of orphans 
Padma Shri recipient 
Sindhutai Sapkal death 

