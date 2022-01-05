'Mother Of Orphans', Padma Shri Awardee Sindhutai Sapkal Passes Away At 73

Renowned social worker and Padma Shri awardee Sindhutai Sapkal passed away due to cardiac arrest at a private hospital in Maharashtra's Pune on Tuesday, January 4.

Sapkal, fondly known as 'the mother of orphan children', was 73-years-old and breathed her last in Galaxy Care Hospital.



"She was admitted to the hospital for over a month and passed away following a heart attack at the hospital at 8.10 pm," said Dr Shailesh Puntambekar, Medical Director, Galaxy Hospital, according to The Times of India.

Popularly referred to as "Mai", Sapkal ran an orphanage in Pune where she adopted over 1,000 orphan kids. She was conferred with Padma Shri in 2021 for her immense contribution to society.

Condolences Pour In

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind expressed condolences over the death of Sapkal.

Dr. Sindhutai Sapkal will be remembered for her noble service to society. Due to her efforts, many children could lead a better quality of life. She also did a lot of work among marginalised communities. Pained by her demise. Condolences to her family and admirers. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/nPhMtKOeZ4 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 4, 2022





The life of Dr Sindhutai Sapkal was an inspiring saga of courage, dedication and service. She loved & served orphaned, tribals and marginalised people. Conferred with Padma Shri in 2021, she scripted her own story with incredible grit. Condolences to her family and followers. pic.twitter.com/vGgIHDl1Xe — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 4, 2022





Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari also condoled her demise.

"Sapkal, who took care of thousands of kids, was a veritable goddess in the form of mother. Her last rites would be conducted with state honours," a tweet from the Chief Minister's Office said.

The demise of Smt Sindhutai Sapkal is deeply saddening. Despite suffering difficulties in her own personal life, Sindhutai dedicated her life in the service of thousands of orphaned and abandoned children. — Governor of Maharashtra (@maha_governor) January 4, 2022





Difficulties In Personal Life

Sapkal was born on November 14, 1948, in the Wardha district of Maharashtra. She was compelled to drop out of school after passing her 4th standard.



She was married at the age of 12 to a 32-year-old man. After giving birth to three kids, her husband abandoned her while she was pregnant. She was denied help by her own mother and the village where she had grown up. Later, she had to resort to begging to raise her daughters, NDTV reported.



However, she soon started working for orphans' welfare, overcoming these circumstances. Having raised over 1,050 orphan children, she boasted of having 207 sons-in-law and 36 daughters-in-law.



In addition to the Padma award, Sapkal has received over 750 awards and honors in her lifetime. She used the award money to further build shelters for orphans.

