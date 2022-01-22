Mother Files Lawsuit Against Meta, Snapchat Over Alleged Role In Daughter's Suicide

After an 11-year-old girl committed suicide last year for allegedly developing an "extreme addiction" to Instagram and Snapchat, the mother of the late child has now decided to sue the two social media companies at a federal court.

Tammy Rodriguez, the late child's mother, officially filed the case against the parent companies of both social media platforms on January 20 in San Francisco federal court.

Lawsuit Against Meta-Snap

According to a New York Post report, Tammy claimed that her daughter, Selena, got massively addicted to both the applications — so much so that when she attempted to limit her child's access to the apps, she fled from home.

As a result, Selena was also taken to a therapist, who told Tammy that she had never seen any patient "as addicted to social media as Selena," as per the lawsuit.

The mother is currently being represented by a Seattle-based law firm, the Social Media Victims Law Center, that stated that it has been working to hold social media companies who are legally accountable for the damage they inflict on its vulnerable users.

Social Media- The Darkness

Top Tech firms, including Instagram's parent company Meta and Snap, have been under some massive severe criticism over different claims stating that they have failed to stem all the harmful effects their platforms inflict on young kids.

In 2017, a British girl named Molly Russell had died by suicide after the 14-year-old went on Instagram and was allegedly "pushed into a rabbit hole of depressive content," as per her parents.

Back in 2021, researchers at Brigham Young University also found out that intense social media platforms increasingly put young girls at increased risk of suicide.

