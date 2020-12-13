"Most Farmers In Support Of Laws, Protests Influenced By Maoists, Naxalites": Union Minister Piyush Goyal

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday said once the ongoing protest is freed from the control of 'Maoists and Naxalites', the farmers would understand that the three new Agri laws are beneficial for them and in the interest of the country.

Goyal said most of the farmers were in support of the laws, while some had their reservations. But the movement has gone out of their hands and are influenced by Maoists and Naxals. Once past that, the central government is ready to hold discussions with farmers 24 hours a day to clear all the doubts, Goyal added.

Goyal said the government is working in favour of the farmers, increase their income and provide employment opportunities to the youth.

"We trust the farmers of India. They are people who are working day and night. They are our Annadatas. We respect them and have the confidence that they will not allow any such forces to influence the people across the country," news agency ANI reported.

#WATCH People understand PM Modi ji is working for new & self-reliant India, to double farmers income & create employment opportunities...Bharat Bandh wasn't successful even after 18 parties tried to...'Bharat chalega, Bharat aur tez chalega, daudega': Union Minister Piyush Goyal pic.twitter.com/lYHA1IOoEN — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2020

Hitting at the opposition parties, Goyal said that nearly 18 opposition parties tried to do a Bandh but failed miserably. He said that the people of the country and the farmers were in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



The union minister appealed to the protesting farmers to review the proposals that have been sent to address the concerns. He said the government is ready to reiterate the measures detailed in the law to clear all possible concerns.

"I have confidence that wise counsel will prevail and our farmers will get out of the influence of these Maoists and Naxalites," Goyal added.



Reiterating the Atmanirbhar Bharat mission, Goyal said the new systems that the government has brought in, does not affect the old ones. Therefore, people should openly adopt them. He said the laws will help open new ways for the farmers of the country.

Meanwhile, the protests against the three laws continue at various border points of Delhi. Farmer leaders on Wednesday rejected the government's proposal to amend the laws.

