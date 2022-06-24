All section
Caste discrimination
Manchester School Bans Students From Hugging As Part Of Their Zero-Tolerance Policy To Physical Contact

Trending
Manchester School Bans Students From Hugging As Part Of Their Zero-Tolerance Policy To Physical Contact

Others/World,  24 Jun 2022 7:27 AM GMT

Mossley Hollins High School announced that the students must refrain from having physical contact with each other. The rule will be in effect even during lunch hour as well as break time.

In a strange move, a school in the United Kingdom has banned its students from hugging each other, which is a part of their zero-tolerance policy against physical contact.

Mossley Hollins High School, located near Manchester, announced that the students must refrain from having any form of physical contact with each other. The 'no-contact' rule states, 'no student should ever be touching another student,' and has also banned the act of holding someone's arms, which is typically done to express affection.

What More Does The No-Contact Rule Include

According to a report by Metro.co.uk, the no-contact rule also includes a ban on things like carrying other students, cuddling and play fighting. The rule will be in effect even during lunch hour as well as break time.

In the latest newsletter, the school said, "No student should ever be touching another student," reported Times Now.

Backlash From People

Unsurprisingly, the rule is getting immense backlash from students, parents and people on the internet. Many people are saying that banning children from hugging each other is exceptionally harsh. Parents against this rule have said the school is turning their kids into robots because of the no-contact rule.

A student from Mossley Hollins High School said, "I'm a current student at this school, and I was in a lesson, and I hurt my fingers. My friend sat next to me and had to ask my teacher for permission to hug me?" He also said that it's unfair and that asking for permission to hug a friend is ridiculous.

After facing severe backlash on social media, the school issued a statement to defend its new set of rules.

Drew Duncan, Chief Executive of the Tame River Educational Trust and Mossley Hollins' former headteacher, expressed they had transformed an old practice into a rule. He said, "So, all we have done is turn our 25 years of good practice into an easy-to-follow rule to help our younger students pick up on what our primaries would normally have had the time to show them."

Also Read: Making Online Payments? Here's All You Need To Know About New Credit, Debit Card Rules Effective July 1

Writer : Shashwat Swaroop Garg
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
