Morbi Bridge Collapse: More Than 130 Dead As Bridge Collapses During Chhath Puja Celebrations, Rescue Missions Underway

At least 130 people have died, and 100 are undergoing treatment for critical injuries after the colonial-era suspension bridge in Gujarat's Morbi town collapsed on October 30.

The 230m bridge on the Machchu river was built during British rule in the 19th century and was recently opened to the public after renovation works. After its reopening, the bridge was packed with crowds of people who came by to celebrate the annual Chhath Puja.

Multiple reports suggest that several hundred people were seen on the bridge when it collapsed. Videos released from the site indicate that the majority of the crowd were women, children, and the elderly.

A full-fledged investigation has been initiated by the responsible authorities, and rescue operations are still underway. More than 177 people have been rescued so far, and they have been visited by the state ministers who have announced compensation for the families of the victims.

Tragedy At The Other End Of Celebrations

Listed as one of the major tourist attractions in Gujarat, the Julto Pul (swinging bridge) was considered an "engineering marvel" that blended Morbi's identity with that of colonial-era European technology. The nearly 150-year-old bridge under the Morbi municipality was handed over to the Oreva Group for maintenance and operations for a duration of 15 years.

The bridge was closed down for about seven months for repair works and was reopened during the Gujarati New Year on October 26. However, as per official statements, the private firm had proceeded to open the bridge to visitors without any form of fitness check. An article by the Indian Express quoted the Chief Officer of Morbi Municipality, Sandeepsinh Zala saying, "the private firm threw the bridge open to visitors without notifying us and therefore, we couldn't get a safety audit of the bridge conducted."

The authorities have now initiated a probe into the matter, and questions are being raised on the necessary safety checks that need to be conducted before opening up bridges to the public.

The collapse of the bridge claimed the lives of as many as 140 people, and many were reported missing. Around 500 people were reportedly seen on the bridge performing the Chhath Puja rituals. These scores of people went tumbling into the river when the century-old bridge's cables snapped after its renovation works.

Videos of the collapse showed many people desperately holding on to the remains of the bridge while many attempted to swim to safety.

Rescue Mission Continues

Soon after the collapse, the Rajkot Fire Brigade deployed boats, ambulances, rescue vans and personnel to the site of the tragedy. Rescue boats from Baroda, Ahmedabad, Gondal, Jamnagar, and Kutch were conducting searches, and drones were being used to look for more people who may have been trapped under the ruins. A report by the Hindustan Times added that, among the more than 60 bodies that were recovered, most were that of children, women and the elderly.

The state government has announced a compensation of ₹4 lakh to family members of the victims and ₹50,000 for the injured. Conveying his condolences, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also announced a financial aid of ₹2 lakh each to the families of the deceased.

Meanwhile, more than 200 people from the Navy, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Air force, and the army also joined in the mission and worked all through the night. In an official statement released by the Gujarat Information Department, "More than 100 deaths have been reported till early morning. Around 177 people have been rescued. 19 people are under treatment. The Army, Navy, Air Force, NDRF, and Fire Brigade are conducting search operations."

Promises Of Necessary Action Against Those Responsible

On the morning of October 31, Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi said that a criminal case had been registered and a five-member high-powered committee would be looking into the incident.

Media reports from the LiveMint suggests that a First Investigation Report (FIR) has been logged under sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 308 (intentional act causing death) and 114 (abettor present when offence committed), against those who would be found guilty.

