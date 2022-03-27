All section
Uttar Pradeshs Moradabad Becomes Worlds Second Noisiest City After Dhaka: UN Report

Image Credits: Facebook/Moradabad City, Pexels (Representational) 

The Logical Indian Crew

Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad Becomes World's Second Noisiest City After Dhaka: UN Report

Akanksha Saxena

Writer: Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Digital Journalist

I am a budding journalist who loves to write stories that have the ability to connect with people.

See article by Akanksha Saxena

Uttar Pradesh,  27 March 2022 10:00 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Digital Journalist

I am a budding journalist who loves to write stories that have the ability to connect with people.

See article by Akanksha Saxena

The United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) published a report called 'Annual Frontier Record' that put the famous 'brass city' after the Bangladesh capital.

Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad, famously known as 'brass city', has become the second noisiest city globally. According to a report called 'Annual Frontier Report 2022' published by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), the western UP city recorded the highest noise pollution last year, a distressing 114 decibels (dB). It comes right after Dhaka, which is at the top of the list with 119 dB.

Apart from Moradabad, four other Indian cities which are Delhi, Kolkata, Jaipur and Asansol made it to the list with decibel levels being over 80. With Dhaka and the UP town being the top two, Islamabad ranks third with 105 dB of noise and is one of the thirteen cities from South Asia featured in the alarming list.

"As cities grow, noise pollution is identified as a top environmental risk. High noise levels impair human health and well-being," The Times of India quotes UNEP's executive director, Inger Anderson.

Loud Music At Weddings- Reason For Noise Pollution

Not just Moradabad alone, several cities in UP recorded staggering levels of noise pollution. The news publication reported details from the state's official police report stating that they received over 14,000 noise complaints in the past year. With an average of 40 calls daily, one of the primary reasons for the constant noise is the loud music played at weddings.

"Air and noise pollution should now be considered one of the major factors causing cardiac irregularities," a Moradabad-based cardiologist named Dr Gitesh Manik emphasised the additional risks.

Adding to this, Dr Virendra Singh from the city's IFTM University talked about strict actions necessary for those who violate the rules. He said, "An inspection should be conducted by the authorities to check whether ambient air quality standards concerning noise are maintained and whether loudspeakers are being used without obtaining written permissions from the authorities."

Harmful Sound Range

Sounds that are measured over 70dB are considered harmful for humans. In the World Health Organisation's 1999 guidelines, the standard sound level should be 55 dB and 70dB for business sectors. In light of this, cities like Madrid, Lyon, Stockholm and Belgrade are considered some of the quietest cities in the world.

Also Read: Delhi Govt To Charge Rs 1 Lakh Fine For Creating Noise Pollution

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Akanksha Saxena
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Akanksha Saxena
