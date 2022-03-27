Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad Becomes World's Second Noisiest City After Dhaka: UN Report

Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad, famously known as 'brass city', has become the second noisiest city globally. According to a report called 'Annual Frontier Report 2022' published by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), the western UP city recorded the highest noise pollution last year, a distressing 114 decibels (dB). It comes right after Dhaka, which is at the top of the list with 119 dB.

Apart from Moradabad, four other Indian cities which are Delhi, Kolkata, Jaipur and Asansol made it to the list with decibel levels being over 80. With Dhaka and the UP town being the top two, Islamabad ranks third with 105 dB of noise and is one of the thirteen cities from South Asia featured in the alarming list.

"As cities grow, noise pollution is identified as a top environmental risk. High noise levels impair human health and well-being," The Times of India quotes UNEP's executive director, Inger Anderson.

Loud Music At Weddings- Reason For Noise Pollution

Not just Moradabad alone, several cities in UP recorded staggering levels of noise pollution. The news publication reported details from the state's official police report stating that they received over 14,000 noise complaints in the past year. With an average of 40 calls daily, one of the primary reasons for the constant noise is the loud music played at weddings.

"Air and noise pollution should now be considered one of the major factors causing cardiac irregularities," a Moradabad-based cardiologist named Dr Gitesh Manik emphasised the additional risks.

Adding to this, Dr Virendra Singh from the city's IFTM University talked about strict actions necessary for those who violate the rules. He said, "An inspection should be conducted by the authorities to check whether ambient air quality standards concerning noise are maintained and whether loudspeakers are being used without obtaining written permissions from the authorities."

Harmful Sound Range

Sounds that are measured over 70dB are considered harmful for humans. In the World Health Organisation's 1999 guidelines, the standard sound level should be 55 dB and 70dB for business sectors. In light of this, cities like Madrid, Lyon, Stockholm and Belgrade are considered some of the quietest cities in the world.

