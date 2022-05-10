Mohali Blast: Rocket-Propelled Grenade Attack On Punjab Police Intelligence HQ, Probe Underway

On the back of an explosion witnessed in Punjab's Mohali on the night of May 9, newly-elected state Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced that the police had started investigating the explosion at the Intelligence Wing headquarters of Punjab Police in Mohali. The Punjab CM also released a warning stating that anyone attempting to disrupt peace in the state will not be spared.

As per reports in ABP News, a rocket-propelled grenade struck the headquarters on Monday night and shattered windowpanes on one of the building floors. However, no one was injured in the explosion.

Taking to Twitter, Mann said in Hindi that the Punjab Police has started investigating the Mohali explosion and anyone who attempts to disturb the atmosphere in Punjab will not be spared.

मोहाली में हुए ब्लास्ट की जांच पुलिस कर रही है। जिसने भी हमारे पंजाब का माहौल खराब करने की कोशिश की उसे बख़्शा नहीं जाएगा। — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) May 10, 2022

What Happened At Punjab Police HQ In Mohali?

An alert was sounded after an explosion occurred at around 7:45 pm at the office located in sector 77 in Mohali. While the Mohali police stated that no damage was reported in the blast, senior officers reached the spot to investigate. Furthermore, forensic teams also were called in immediately after the blast. Malvinder Singh Kang, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief spokesperson, said the perpetrators of the crime would not be spared.

"Blast in Mohali is unfortunate however the situation is under control, the matter is being investigated, the perpetrators of the crime will not be spared, nobody will be allowed to fiddle with hard-earned peace and harmony. An uneasiness of anti-Punjab forces is understandable", Kang said on Twitter.

Punjab | A blast occurred outside the Intelligence Department building of Punjab Police in Mohali. The police have cordoned off the area around the office. pic.twitter.com/5sOPC7yJrP — ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2022

Meanwhile, former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh also expressed thoughts over the explosion and urged current CM Mann to take tough action against those behind this incident.

Congress MLA and former Punjab Home Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa anointed the explosion as a sign of deep communalism.

