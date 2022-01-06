Twitter Stands Divided As PM Modi's Ferozepur Rally Gets Cancelled Due To 'Lapse Of Security'

PM Narendra Modi's anticipated visit to Punjab ahead of Assembly elections was derailed as protests blocked the road leading to Ferozepur, where he addressed a rally.

The PM's convoy was stuck on a flyover for over 15-20 minutes, after which they had to call off the entire programme. He was to fly in from Bhatinda but had to take the road due to rains and poor visibility.



Soon after, a war of words ensued between the BJP government and the opposition. The former blamed Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi for lax security in the border state. Congress leaders responded to the backlash, calling it all an unnecessary drama. The party's general secretary Randeep Surjewala said, "Dear Naddaji, Stop losing cool and all sense of propriety. Please remember 10,000 security personnel were deployed for the PM's rally, and it was not part of his original schedule to travel by road," reported India Today.



Presidents Rule In Punjab

Twitter has been buzzing with activity since Today. The microblogging site stood divided as netizens came up with their points of view about the incident. Many were enraged by the blatant security breach and stood with PM Modi. All of them are now demanding Channi's resignation and asking for President's Rule to be imposed in the state. "Punjab should be put under President's Rule for at least two years, no election nothing, let's clean the administrative mess created by bad governance for years," said a user.





Such a lapse in the security of the Honorable Prime Minister of India is really shameful. The amount of condemnation in these limited words for this irresponsible attitude of the Punjab Government and the Chief Minister there is less.#PresidentRuleInPunjab@beingarun28 pic.twitter.com/HZQHvVoN0v — Rishi Namdev 🚩🚩 (@iamRishinamdev) January 6, 2022

Some netizens even insinuate that all of this was a part of an elaborate plan to 'derail' his objective before the elections. A user said, "This lapse in security of Prime Minister was a conspiracy by Punjab Government and Congress against PM, a conspiracy to break the country by harming PM. The country will never forgive such people."







One thing is crystal clear that congress is not at all trustworthy . Centre must impose President rule on Punjab and arrest the perpetrators #PresidentRuleInPunjab — Sudarshan Pargaonkar (@sud101) January 6, 2022

Former Punjab CM Capt. Amarinder Singh also supports the stance. The Hindu quotes him, "If we have to keep our state safe and keep law and order system here, then I think President's Rule should be imposed."



Punjab Rejects Modi Trends On Twitter

This was the first time PM Modi was visiting Punjab after the farm laws were repealed. His Ferozepur rally drew ire as several people were against his arrival. Many netizens expressed their resentment under the hashtag 'Punjab Rejects Modi.'

Many shared pictures of the farmers' protest and demanded justice for the 700 farmers who died during the struggle. "Never knew empty chairs can put my PM's life in danger," another user added.







Along with this, users lent their support to the farmer, asking the Central government to fulfil the pending demands. Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait said as reported by ANI, "It is necessary to investigate whether there is a lapse of security or the farmers were expressing their anger." Several netizens also supported CM Channi and criticised the Modi administration for the blame game.





Kisan ekta zindabad #PunjabRejectsModi — Aslam Mirza (@INCAslamMirza) January 6, 2022

The Ministry of Home Affairs asked the Punjab government for a detailed report asking them to take strict action against the conspirators who put PM Modi's convoy in possible danger.



