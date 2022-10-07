Mob Breaks Into Heritage Madrasa To Perform Dussehra Puja, 9 Among Them Booked

A mob participating in a procession for Dussehra was seen breaking into a heritage madrasa in the Bidar district of Karnataka. They were shouting religious slogans and allegedly causing damage to the building during their puja.



Following this, many Muslim leaders and organisations condemned the incident and held protests outside the local police station seeking action against the accused. Senior officials assured that necessary action would be taken on the same grounds, and nine among the accused have been booked so far.

Slogans Of "Jai Shri Ram" Screamt Within Madrasa

According to the police statement, a group of people from the local Dussehra procession in the Bidar district barged into the Mahmud Gawan madrasa and performed their puja ceremonies. Building up on this are the videos that are circulating online, which show a mob standing on the stairs of the madrasa trying to trespass into the building.

They were seen shouting several religiously motivated slogans, after which they performed a puja in the corner of the madrasa. As soon as the incident came to light, members of the Muslim community staged protests outside the local police station and urged the police to take action against the accused.

They also alleged that the mob had caused damage to the heritage structure by breaking coconuts during the puja. The protestors dispersed only after senior officials assured them that stringent action would be taken against the perpetrators.

Based on the complaint filed by Syed Mubhashir Ali at Market Police Station, nine persons from the mob have been booked under multiple charges, including illegal trespassing and hurting religious sentiments.

As per a report by the Indian Express, four among them have been arrested so far, and police forces have been deployed in strength outside the madrasa.

Religious And Historical Importance Of The Madrasa

The madrasa is a heritage building that was established during the 1460s and is maintained by the Archeological Survey of India (ASI). It is an ancient structure that reflects the historical Indo-Islamic architecture style of the Bahmani Sultanate. Holding immense relevance on historical and cultural grounds, the madrasa has also been placed in the list of monuments of national importance.

The chief of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen, Asaduddin Owaisi, tweeted his agitation by tagging the state's ruling party and accused them of promoting such incidents which "demean Muslims".

Visuals from historic Mahmud Gawan masjid & madrasa, Bidar, #Karnataka (5th October). Extremists broke the gate lock & attempted to desecrate. @bidar_police @BSBommai how can you allow this to happen? BJP is promoting such activity only to demean Muslims pic.twitter.com/WDw1Gd1b93 — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) October 6, 2022

