Rajasthan: Congress MLA Pana Chand Meghwal Resigns Over Atrocities Against Dalits

Miffed over cases of apparent atrocities on Dalits, Congress' Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Pana Chand Meghwal handed in his resignation to Chief Minister (CM) Ashok Gehlot on Monday (August 15), stating that he does not have the right to sit as an MLA if he can not protect his community's rights.

This development came only two days after a Dalit boy, who a school teacher allegedly beat up to death in Gujarat's Jalore for touching a pot of drinking water.

The Baran-Atru constituency MLA said, "When we fail to protect the rights of our community. We have no right to remain on the post. After listening to my inner voice, I resign from the post of the MLA, so that I can serve the community without any position."

Furthermore, Meghwal stated that though India is celebrating its 75 years of Independence, its atrocities continue on Dalits and the other backward classes. He also added that he is "hurt looking at the atrocities" and can not really express his pain in words with the way his community is being tortured.

According to The Indian Express, "Dalits are being killed for drinking water from a pot, sporting a moustache or riding a mare during a wedding, and it seems there is no one to protect the rights of Dalits given by the Constitution," the Congress leader further added.

Meghwal then went on to add that in most cases lodged by Dalits, the police present the final report. In many cases, he has raised such issues in the state assembly; however, no action was taken by the police.

The Indra Kumar Case

Meanwhile, the state's Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Commission chairman Khiladi Lal Bairwa arrived in Jalore to investigate the death of the boy who was beaten to death by his school teacher.

9-year-old Indra Kumar was brutally beaten up in the school on July 20. On August 14, the kid died during treatment at a hospital in Gujarat's Ahmedabad.

The accused teacher, 40-year-old Chail Singh, has been arrested in the case, and the state government has also announced a relief of Rs 5 lakh for the victim's family.

