Abuse Of Power: Mizoram CM's Daughter Assaults Doctor; Triggers Backlash, Protests

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga was put in a tough place after a video of his daughter had gone viral on several social media platforms. In the video, the daughter was seen hitting a doctor in the face for refusing to see her without a prior appointment.

The video triggered a row among the netizens who demanded that necessary action be taken against her. Several medical professionals stood in solidarity with the doctor who was abused and wore black badges to their workplace.

Power In The Wrong Hands

The incident reportedly occurred on 17 August at a clinic in Aizawl. Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga's daughter Milari Chhangte had visited the clinic to see a dermatologist but had not made an appointment. The doctor then refused to see Milari and asked her to get a prior appointment for a consultation. As seen in the video, Milari was then seen walking up to the doctor and hitting him on his face while another man was attempting to restrain her and take her away.

Onlookers had recorded the incident and posted it online, after which it blew up and outraged many on the inaction against the CM's daughter.

CM's Response And IMA's stance

The viral video had urged the CM to take to his official Instagram account and post a public apology letter undersigned by himself and his wife. As per reports by the Live Mint, the apology, handwritten in the regional language, stated that he would in no way justify his daughter's conduct and that his entire family had "nothing to say" in defence of her behaviour. Tendering an apology to the doctor and well as the public, he extended his gratitude to the Indian Medical Association (IMA) for not taking any stringent action against her.

On behalf of Milari, CM's son Ramthansiama also issued a public apology stating that his sister was stressed over a forehead injury and lost her patience with not being able to consult the skin specialist. No apologies or explanations have been conveyed so far from Milari's side.



However, the IMA Mizoram strongly condemned the assault against the fellow doctor and protested by wearing black badges to their workplace. They also demanded the enactment of the Mizoram Protection of Medical Service Personnel and Medical Service Institution (Prevention of Violence and Damage of Loss of Property Act), which was earlier drafted and submitted by the association to the government.

