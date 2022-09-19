MITRA: Maharashtra Government To Establish NITI Aayog-Like Body, Says Deputy CM Fadnavis

All section
Caste discrimination
Image Credit- WikiBio, Financial Express

Maharashtra,  19 Sep 2022 7:33 AM GMT

Fadnavis informed that the institute would be named Maharashtra Institution for Transformation (MITRA) and will act as another milestone towards promoting cooperative federalism under the leadership of PM Modi.

For comprehensive data analysis and to put together studied decisions on different sectors, a body on the lines of the National Institution for Transforming India (NITI Aayog) would be established in Maharashtra, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced on Sunday (September 18).

While interacting with the reporters, the Deputy CM said, "A delegation led by Chief Minister Eknath Sambhaji Shinde met the chief executive officer and other officials of the Niti Aayog today. It was proposed that an institute of transformation on the lines of Niti Aayog would be set up to make studied decisions on various sectors. CM Shinde has given an in-principle nod to this suggestion."

Maharashtra Institution For Transformation (MITRA)

Deputy CM Fadnavis informed that the institute would be named Maharashtra Institution for Transformation (MITRA) and will act as another milestone towards promoting cooperative federalism under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, reported NDTV.

He said they look forward to the new beginning and work collaboratively with the team NITI Aayog which is the apex public policy think tank of the Government of India and the nodal agency assigned with catalysing economic development and promoting cooperative federalism through the participation of the State Governments in the monetary policy-making process utilising a bottom-up approach.

Topics Discussed During The Meeting

Fadnavis said that during the meeting between the CM and NITI Aayog officials, the topic discussed ranged from blockchain in agriculture, drone in healthcare and agriculture, monetisation of assets, non-conventional energy, transportation taking to alternative fuel or EV policy, among others.

He added that the NITI Aayog has also conducted extensive research on similar issues and developed a tool where inter-related data from different departments is collectively scrutinised for a better decision-making process.

The Deputy CM said, "For instance, one department has details of an outbreak of disease, while another one possesses information about the location of contaminated water. If these two departments share their data, decision-making would be more effective."

He added that the trillion dollar economy proposal was also discussed with the nodal agency and that the state government is trying to achieve it with its help.

NITI Aayog 
MITRA 
Maharashtra Institution for Transformation 
Devendra Fadnavis 
Maharashtra Government 

