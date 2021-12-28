All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
The Paramount Significance Of Mother Teresas Missionaries Of Charity

Image Credit: Wikipedia, Unsplash

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

The Paramount Significance Of Mother Teresa's Missionaries Of Charity

Ratika Rana

Writer: Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

India,  28 Dec 2021 10:18 AM GMT  | Updated 2021-12-28T15:50:13+05:30check update history

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

The Missionaries of Charity is a Catholic Religious Congregation that was established by Mother Teresa in the 1950s and consisted of 5,167 religious' sisters. Today, it is known in the Catholic Church as Saint Teresa of Calcutta.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The Mother Teresa Foundation started with spreading love amongst the poor and achieving drastic improvements by promoting the well-being of all aspects of humanity. Mother Teresa, along with a small community of her pupils, labelled as the Diocesan Congregation of the Calcutta Diocese, received permission from the Diocese of Calcutta to be recognized as a Christian organization. In Mother Teresa's words, the mission of the organization was to care for "the hungry, the naked, the homeless, the crippled, the blind, the lepers, all those people who feel unwanted, unloved, uncared for throughout society, people that have become a burden to the society and are shunned by everyone".

Significance of Missionaries Of Charity

A member of the Missionaries of Charity would have to adhere to the vows of chastity, poverty and obedience. The fourth and the most important vow is to devote themselves to the service of others wholeheartedly. The Mothers, Sisters, and Fathers live without television or radios. Moreover, they are required to not indulge in smoking, drinking or begging for their food. The missionaries have 19 homes in Kolkata, including homes for the women, orphaned children, and the dying, an AIDS nursing home, a school for street children, and a leper colony for the people suffering from leprosy.

Incidents Of Violence

In the latest instance, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs said that it had refused to renew the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) registration. They had noticed 'some adverse and unnoticed inputs'. FCRA registration is mandatory for any non-government organization to receive foreign funds or donations. The Home Ministry announced the decision on Christmas Day, which invoked flak from several political leaders and activists.



In 2021, instances of communal violence have been frequent in the country after several states have passed Anti-conversion laws. Hindu Supremacists had claimed that they needed to limit the increasing conversions of people from Hinduism to other religions, which has resulted in the vandalization of several Churches and statues of Jesus Christ across the country.

Also Read: No End To Pandemic? Experts Suspect Emergence Of Delmicron Variant

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ratika Rana
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Ratika Rana
Missionaries of charity 
Mother teresa 
Kolkata 
Union Home Ministry 
FCRA 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X